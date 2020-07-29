T-Mobile AT&T Verizon

T-Mobile's aggressive 5G plan pricing may be all about the death of Sprint

Daniel Petrov
by Daniel Petrov
Jul 29, 2020, 9:49 AM
T-Mobile's aggressive 5G plan pricing may be all about the death of Sprint
According to industry analysts from LightShed and Recon, T-Mobile isn't really starting a 5G unlimited plan price war with its latest campaign that touts a $100 monthly plan for a family of four. There was no immediate reaction from Verizon or AT&T on the announcement, indicating that they don't really see the offer as a market share threat for now, too.

After all, the Un-carrier already offers a similar Essentials plan with the 3rd line free, say the analysts, which amounts to $120 for the same four lines of service. The limited time $100 family deal includes the same perks, or, rather, lack thereof, as the basic Essentials plan. 


Thus, while T-Mobile may have the cheapest 5G unlimited data plan, as you can see in the comparison table below, its limited time discount makes it only slightly more attractive than the existing Essentials plan with the 3rd line free promo. 


AT&T  StarterVerizon StartT-Mobile Essentials
1 line$65$70$60
2 lines$120$120$90
3 lines$135$135$105
4 lines$140$140$100 (limited time offer)
5 lines$150$150$120 (limited time offer)
5GNoNo ($10/month add-on)Yes
ThrottlingAny timeAny timeAny time
FreebiesBasic spam protectionA year of Disney+
Apple Music (6 Months)
Basic spam protection

T-Mobile Tuesdays
Basic spam protection
Video streamingSD (480p)SD (480p)
SD (480p)
Hotspots--3G speeds
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
 

T-Mobile is going after Sprint subscribers with the cheapest 5G plan


What T-Mobile may be gunning at with this "taking the gloves off" promo, are actually Sprint's customers, according to the same analysts. T-Mobile is completely folding the Sprint brand as soon as this Sunday, starting to remove signage and branding in the process, so Sprint customers might start getting ideas.

Sprint has absolutely the same 5G unlimited family plan for $25 a line before, so T-Mobile may be trying to entice Sprint subs to convince them that nothing's changes and they have the same great offers to chose from in terms of pricing. The fact that the Un-carrier advertises the $100 monthly deal as a limited time offer, also points us in that direction. 

The real advantage of the "gloves off" promo, however, is in the free 5G phone that can go with it, should you wish to get handsets together with that sweet 5G coverage. After all, for just $5 a month per line more, T-Mobile will tack on the excellent Galaxy A71 5G now, which we reviewed and loved not long ago. 



Still, there is a true price advantage for T-Mobile's, and, by extension, Sprint's customers, both with the timed promo and basic 5G plan, as well as the middle-of-the-road plans that are a good tradeoff between affordability and perks.

As you can see in the Verizon vs AT&T vs T-Mobile 5G plan price comparison below, those can reach up to $40 when comparing the same family plan at Verizon, with T-Mobile's Magenta and leading the pack when it comes to perks and 5G coverage, and only giving way in the hotspot category.
 

AT&T  ExtraVerizon Play/Do MoreT-Mobile Magenta
1 line$75$80$70
2 lines$130$140$120
3 lines$150$165$120 (3rd line free)
4 lines$160$180$140
5 lines$175$200$160
5GYesYesYes
Throttling>50GB> 25GB/50GB>50 GB
Freebies-A year of Disney+
Apple Music/Trial (6 months)
-/500GB Verizon cloud storage		Netflix (basic, 1 SD screen)
T-Mobile Tuesdays

Video streamingSD (480p)HD (720p)/SD (480p)
SD (480p) video streaming
Hotspots15GB per line15GB3GB
*All prices are after Auto Pay and w/ paperless billing, include unlimited talk&text in the US
 
All in all, with the Sprint brand done, it's now time for T-Mobile to fulfill its regulatory promises for an affordable 5G connectivity, and the "gloves off" $100 family plan deal, it might have just the recipe to both cover federal scrutiny, and expand its market share. After all, according to Roger Entner, a founder at Recon Analytics:

It’s an aggressive offer, usually you don’t get that aggressive unless you want to accelerate thing. [Carriers] don’t do these things out of the goodness of their heart.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The Galaxy Note 20 & Note 20 Ultra 5G could be very expensive
Popular stories
Check out the one and only Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G in the flesh
Popular stories
OnePlus Nord is officially coming to the US... But it might be a different one
Popular stories
Best back to school deals and sales from Apple, Amazon, Best Buy, Samsung and others

Popular stories

Popular stories
Possible iPhone 12/Pro 5G and Apple Watch Series 6 pre-order and shipment dates leak
Popular stories
Sprint's name could live on and T-Mobile will (indirectly) join forces with Best Buy on August 2
Popular stories
Massive Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G leak reveals full specs and renders
Popular stories
First 5G Galaxy S21 (S30) series details leak ahead of Galaxy Note 20 debut
Popular stories
Here's how much Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra 5G could cost in the US
Popular stories
Samsung Unpacked lineup confirmed: Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2, Tab S7 (5G), more

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless