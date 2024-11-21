Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

At its lowest price yet, the Motorola Razr+ (2024) is a true bargain this Black Friday

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The front and back sides of an unfolded Motorola Razr+ (2024) smartphone
Amazon's Black Friday phone deals are already live, and they are as enticing as we anticipated. For instance, you can save big on some of the smartphones out there. Even Motorola's top-of-the-line foldable, the Razr+ (2024), is currently available at a massive price cut.

This handsome fella is discounted by $250 right now, letting you save 25% and score one for under the $750 mark. This is the biggest markdown we've ever seen on this phone on Amazon, making it an even greater bargain.

Razr+ (2024): Save $250 on Amazon!

The sleek Razr+ (2024) is on sale for $250 off its price on Amazon. This is the lowest price yet on this phone, making it a true bargain as it can be yours for under $750. Powered by a top-tier Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone delivers fast performance. In addition, it rocks a beautiful 6.9-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision support, delivering an amazing viewing experience. Don't waste time and save today!
$250 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon


We suggest you act quickly, as this is one of the best foldable phones on the market. With plenty of bargain hunters likely eyeing it, supplies might run out fast, and Amazon's massive Black Friday discount could expire soon.

Boasting a high-end Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, the Razr+ (2024) delivers top-notch performance and can deal with any task without a hitch.

Additionally, it rocks a 50 MP main camera and 32 MP snapper for selfies, both capable of taking beautiful pictures. We should note, however, that the phone comes with a 2X telephoto unit instead of an ultrawide lens. While it captures decent photos at its native zoom level, zooming further leads to a significant loss of detail.

On the bright side, the phone offers great battery life. Despite its relatively small 4,000 mAh battery, it can last around 1.6 days before needing a recharge.

Overall, Motorola Razr+ (2024) deserves its place among the top smartphones on the market, offering fast performance, great cameras, and a battery that lasts. Hurry up and grab this amazing handset at a huge discount on Amazon before the deal disappears!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless