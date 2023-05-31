Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Motorola Razr to lose the battle with Galaxy Z Flip on one specific feature

Motorola is gearing up to officially unveil its next-gen filp phone with a flexible display, or should we say the new Razr series, as it will come in two models, the Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. We're mere hours away from the event, but the leeks just keep coming.

According to a tipster known by the Twitter handle @SnoopyTech, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will lose the battle with the best-selling flip phone, the Galaxy Z Flip, on one key feature. The tipster posted a slide with the full specs of the Razr 40 Ultra.



There aren't any big surprises, except for the IP rating of the Razr, which is set at IP52. "IP" stands for Ingress Protection and shows the water and dust resistance of the phone (or any electronic gadget, for that matter). The first number is tied to the protection against dust, dirt, and hard particles in general, while the second one shows the water resistance.

IP52 means that the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be protected from limited dust ingress and water spray less than 15 degrees from vertical. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 has an IP rating of X8, which means that the clamshell foldable is protected against submersion in fresh water for up to 1.5 meters for a duration of up to 30 minutes.

Two things are worth mentioning here before we bash the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The first one is that there's a 2020 stamp on the leaked slide, making it rather outdated. The second one is that the IP52 rating refers to the special coating that Motorola puts on pretty much all of its phones, and a higher IP rating for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is not out of the question.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra rumored specs:
  • Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage
  • 6.9-inch 165Hz foldable display
  • 3.6-inch 144Hz outer display
  • 12MP main camera f/1.5
  • 13MP ultrawide camera
  • 3,800mAh battery
  • 33W wired/5W wireless charging

