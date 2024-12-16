Sweetly discounted, the Motorola Razr (2024) lets you enjoy the foldable lifestyle without breaking the bank

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Looking to experience the foldable lifestyle at a cheaper price? Don't hesitate to get the affordable Motorola Razr (2024) now while it's discounted by $100 on Amazon. Thanks to this price cut, you can score one in Beach Sand color for just under $600, making this an offer you just can't resist.

While we agree that $600 is still a hefty price tag, it's actually a pretty low price for a phone that can fold in half. Additionally, Motorola's budget clamshell star packs pretty decent specs that add to its awesomeness.

Motorola Razr (2024) in Beach Sand: Save $100!

The Motorola Razr (2024) in Beach Sand is discounted by $100 on Amazon. This allows you to score one for less than $600. The phone delivers solid mid-range performance thanks to its capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos, and it's an even greater value for money at its current price.
$100 off (14%)
Buy at Amazon


Boasting a capable MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset and 8GB of RAM, our friend delivers a solid mid-range performance and can deal with most tasks without any issues. It feels snappy, and we didn't catch any stutters during our time with it.

What's more, we really liked the main 50 MP camera on board, as it takes beautiful photos with great detail and vibrant colors. The 32 MP selfie snapper also captures nice-looking pictures, ensuring you look amazing whether you're using the main camera or the front-facing sensor. As for video recording, the phone can capture clips in 4K at 30 fps and they turn out fairly decent.

Another thing we were impressed with when we reviewed Motorola's latest budget foldable was its battery life. Though rocking a fairly small 4,200 mAh power cell, this bad boy can get you through a day and a half on moderate usage without needing a recharge. In addition, it comes with 30W wired charging, which recharges the battery in just an hour.

In conclusion, the Motorola Razr (2024) is definitely worth your hard-earned cash, especially right now that it can be yours for $100 less. So, don't waste time and score one at a cheaper price before Christmas with this offer today!
