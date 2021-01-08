One of the best Motorola mid-rangers is on sale at a rare discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unlike the hot new $399.99 Motorola One 5G Ace, the One Fusion+ settles for good old fashioned LTE connectivity only, supporting both AT&T and T-Mobile in a GSM unlocked variant bizarrely available exclusively from the Lenovo-owned company stateside.





Originally slapped with a fair but far from mind-blowing $399.99 price tag of its own, the 6.5-inch phone can be had for a limited time by motorola.com/us shoppers at just $249.99. This rare $150 discount brings the Motorola One Fusion Plus on par with the freshly released Moto G Power (2021), and despite what the latter's name might suggest, the two budget-friendly devices actually share the same impressive 5,000mAh battery capacity.





That's also not the only thing these handsets have in common, mind you, as they both support 15W fast charging technology while unsurprisingly running the same Android 10 OS. Similar from a design standpoint as well, at least when viewed from the front, the 2020-released One Fusion+ and 2021's G Power differ in their rear camera implementations.





Although it's far too early to know how the three shooters on the back of the latter device will perform out in the real world, it seems safe to assume the 64 + 8 + 5 + 2MP quad lens system of the former shall remain objectively superior. The same probably goes for the Snapdragon 730 processor inside the One Fusion Plus when compared to the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood of the upgraded G Power, and the older phone also comes with more storage space on deck.





Last but certainly not least, the $250 Motorola One Fusion+ sports an IPS LCD panel with a top-notch resolution (for that price bracket) of 2340 x 1080 pixels, looking like one of the greatest all-around unlocked Android bargains available today in the US.