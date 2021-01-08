Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View

Reserve the next Galaxy S21 and get free credit!

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Motorola Android Deals

One of the best Motorola mid-rangers is on sale at a rare discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 08, 2021, 11:05 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One of the best Motorola mid-rangers is on sale at a rare discount
Motorola has certainly hit the ground running this year, unveiling a grand total of four interesting mid-range smartphones earlier today, all of which are already up for grabs in the US. But before deciding whether you need a stylus or a massive battery more, you might want to consider a slightly older One-branded handset as well for your first mobile device purchase of 2020.

Unlike the hot new $399.99 Motorola One 5G Ace, the One Fusion+ settles for good old fashioned LTE connectivity only, supporting both AT&T and T-Mobile in a GSM unlocked variant bizarrely available exclusively from the Lenovo-owned company stateside.

Originally slapped with a fair but far from mind-blowing $399.99 price tag of its own, the 6.5-inch phone can be had for a limited time by motorola.com/us shoppers at just $249.99. This rare $150 discount brings the Motorola One Fusion Plus on par with the freshly released Moto G Power (2021), and despite what the latter's name might suggest, the two budget-friendly devices actually share the same impressive 5,000mAh battery capacity.

That's also not the only thing these handsets have in common, mind you, as they both support 15W fast charging technology while unsurprisingly running the same Android 10 OS. Similar from a design standpoint as well, at least when viewed from the front, the 2020-released One Fusion+ and 2021's G Power differ in their rear camera implementations.

Although it's far too early to know how the three shooters on the back of the latter device will perform out in the real world, it seems safe to assume the 64 + 8 + 5 + 2MP quad lens system of the former shall remain objectively superior. The same probably goes for the Snapdragon 730 processor inside the One Fusion Plus when compared to the Snapdragon 662 SoC under the hood of the upgraded G Power, and the older phone also comes with more storage space on deck.

Last but certainly not least, the $250 Motorola One Fusion+ sports an IPS LCD panel with a top-notch resolution (for that price bracket) of 2340 x 1080 pixels, looking like one of the greatest all-around unlocked Android bargains available today in the US.

Related phones

One Fusion+
Motorola One Fusion+ View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
38%off $250 Special Motorola $376 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 4GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 2d 11hOne of the best Motorola mid-rangers is on sale at a rare discount
Popular stories
Best Apple Watch deals right now
Popular stories
Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) is half off at Walmart
Popular stories
The Apple AirPods Pro are once again on sale on Amazon
Popular stories
Amazon's health & wellness band is 25% off today
Popular stories
Apple's Beats Solo3 wireless headphones are 30% off on Amazon

Popular stories

Popular stories
Lenovo's newest Android tablet is a crazy cheap iPad Pro 11 alternative
Popular stories
Motorola's budget Moto G Power (2021) and Moto G Play (2021) have leaked
Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
Americans should be glad that Google Assistant's "Do Nothing" mode is not available in the states
Popular stories
Is the Pixel 5 worth buying in 2021?
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless