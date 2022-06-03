Motorola Moto G42 gets another leaked high-res picture, full specs sheet
Motorola’s unannounced Moto G42 should not be a mystery for those following tech news since the phone leaked quite a few times in the past. We even knew what it looks like and had an idea of what’s packed under its hood before the most recent leak revealed all the important information.
First off, a new high-resolution picture of the phone has been published by GizPaw, which shows the Moto G42 from almost all angles. The new picture doesn’t really bring anything new except that we now know what the phone looks like in blue.
That said, it looks like the Moto G42 is a standard mid-range phone, as expected. The phone will reportedly sport a 6.4-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.
A side-mounted fingerprint sensor will be included too, along with a 3.5mm audio jack and, of course, Android 12 with Motorola’s MyUX on top. The only details that remain a mystery at the moment are related to price and availability, but we’re probably get this info when Motorola actually makes the Moto G42 official.
What’s interesting about the report is that it contains all the information about the phone’s specs. Although we knew the Moto G42 would be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset, not much else was known about the phone’s specs until now.
The Snapdragon 680 processor is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory. Also, the phone will feature a triple camera setup (50MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera), and a 13-megapixel front-facing camera that can be seen in the picture above.
