Cheap, cheaper, cheapest: Amazon continues to drop Moto G Stylus (2022) price

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) 4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 6GB RAM, MediaTek Helio G88 Processor, 6.8-Inch IPS LCD Screen with 2460 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 90Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 50 + 8 + 2MP Triple Rear-Facing Camera System, 16MP Front-Facing Camera, 5,000mAh Battery with 10W Charging Support, Twilight Blue Color, Stylus Included $214 off (71%) Buy at Amazon





Originally priced at $299.99, the pen-wielding 6.8-inch mid-ranger is currently available for just $129.99 directly from its manufacturer's regional website and around 45 bucks less than that on Amazon. Yes, the e-commerce giant is now allowing you to save $215 compared to how much the unlocked G Stylus (2022) fetched back at launch, which is an extraordinary deal no matter how you look at it.





Even if you look at it in contrast with a similarly compelling promotion from last week , it's pretty amazing to think that this 4G LTE-only colossus is not just still available but up for grabs at an even lower price.





It's also hard to imagine that Amazon (or any other major US retailer) will ever be able to offer a heftier discount on a phone that comes with a generous 128 gigs of internal storage space, a reasonably sharp and smooth 90Hz IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 2460 x 1080 pixels, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a not-too-shabby triple rear-facing camera system composed of 50, 8, and 2MP sensors.





The software support is without a doubt the single biggest weakness of last year's non-5G-capable Moto G Stylus, which is likely to stop receiving updates of all types (including security patches) soon. But you obviously can't have it all at (well) under a Benjamin, and the positives arguably outweigh the negatives when taking everything into consideration.

