Renders of budget Motorola Moto E20 leak alongside specs sheet

Renders of budget Motorola Moto E20 leak alongside specs sheet0
Lenovo’s Motorola has found success with its recent budget 5G phones, but there’s still room in the market for even more affordable 4G LTE models, an area the leaked Motorola Moto E20 will be targeting.
Per the press renders and information shared today, the Moto E20 will feature a 6.5-inch notched LCD display coupled with slim side bezels and a massive chin. The display also supports an HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution.
Turning the smartphone over reveals a plastic rear panel that’s covered in a honeycomb-like pattern and gradient grey color. It houses the Motorola logo, which doubles as a fingerprint scanner, and a dual-camera setup.
The leaked specs sheet lists a 13-megapixel f/2.0 main camera alongside a 2-megapixel f/2.4 depth sensor. The layout is branded as an ‘AI Dual Camera’ system, and it’s paired with an LED flash.
As for the rest of the external setup, noteworthy features include a USB-C port and bottom-firing speaker, as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button. There’s a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone too.
The Moto E20 is Motorola's next budget smartphone
Because the Motorola Moto E20 is a budget smartphone, its specs aren’t that impressive. It makes use of a Unisoc T606 chipset with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable internal storage.
The low RAM count explains the presence of Android 11 Go — Google’s version of Android 11 designed for the least powerful smartphones on the market. Presumably, the Moto E20 will receive an update to Android 12 Go once available.
As for the battery, Motorola has chosen a 4,000mAh cell with 10W charging support. That’s a bit surprising considering the brand has built up a reputation for offering fantastic battery life, but it should still be enough to get users through the day.
