Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds with this deal
A phone with 512GB of storage space, powered by a high-end chipset that delivers incredible performance, all for $200 less. Plus, it comes with a pair of free earbuds. Yes! This deal gives you all of this, and the only thing you have to do is seize it right now!
Motorola is selling its top-tier Edge+ (2023) phone with 512GB of storage at a sweet $200 discount, allowing you to get one for just $599.99, down from $799.99. Moreover, it sweetens the pot with a pair of free Moto Buds+, which will normally set you back $129.99. So, you'll score total savings of $329.99 if you pull the trigger on this offer today!
This deal is truly enticing. First, you'll get a pair of free earbuds — who doesn't want that, right? Second, it allows you to snag an incredible phone for the price of a mid-ranger.
Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) can handle any task with ease. In addition, it takes beautiful photos, packing a capable 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper. Its battery life is also excellent. The 5100mAh battery on board has enough juice to last up to two days on a single charge. There is also 68W wired charging support, which can recharge the battery in under an hour.
Yep! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is indeed remarkable and among the best phones you can buy right now. Furthermore, it's now even more tempting as it's available for $200 less and even ships with free earbuds. So, don't waste time and pull the trigger on this offer now!
