Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds with this deal

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Score massive savings on the flagship 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) and get a pair of free earbuds wit
A phone with 512GB of storage space, powered by a high-end chipset that delivers incredible performance, all for $200 less. Plus, it comes with a pair of free earbuds. Yes! This deal gives you all of this, and the only thing you have to do is seize it right now!

Motorola is selling its top-tier Edge+ (2023) phone with 512GB of storage at a sweet $200 discount, allowing you to get one for just $599.99, down from $799.99. Moreover, it sweetens the pot with a pair of free Moto Buds+, which will normally set you back $129.99. So, you'll score total savings of $329.99 if you pull the trigger on this offer today!

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Now $200 OFF on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Amazon, where the phone is $200 off its price.
$200 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge+ (2023): Save $200 and score free earbuds!

Get the Motorola Edge+ (2023) on Motorola.com and save $200 in the process. You'll also get a pair of free Moto Buds+, a $129.99 value. So, you'll basically score total savings of $329.99. Act fast and take advantage of this deal now while it's still up for grabs!
$200 off (25%)
$599 99
$799 99
Buy at Motorola


This deal is truly enticing. First, you'll get a pair of free earbuds — who doesn't want that, right? Second, it allows you to snag an incredible phone for the price of a mid-ranger.

Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) can handle any task with ease. In addition, it takes beautiful photos, packing a capable 50 MP main camera and a 60 MP selfie snapper. Its battery life is also excellent. The 5100mAh battery on board has enough juice to last up to two days on a single charge. There is also 68W wired charging support, which can recharge the battery in under an hour.

Yep! The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is indeed remarkable and among the best phones you can buy right now. Furthermore, it's now even more tempting as it's available for $200 less and even ships with free earbuds. So, don't waste time and pull the trigger on this offer now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Leaked images reveal revised Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 design and a couple of key features
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak
Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Watch Ultra specs, U.S. pricing, and colors leak

Latest News

YouTube Music playlists and albums get a new look on the web
YouTube Music playlists and albums get a new look on the web
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
Apple Messages via satellite on iOS 18: First Look
Apple Messages via satellite on iOS 18: First Look
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera leak hints at sensor upgrades
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera leak hints at sensor upgrades
The Nothing Phone (2) is free from brominated flame retardants, here's why
The Nothing Phone (2) is free from brominated flame retardants, here's why
YouTube finally allows users to report AI deepfakes of themselves
YouTube finally allows users to report AI deepfakes of themselves
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless