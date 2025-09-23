Home Discussions You are here T-Mobile forces us to buy cases we don't need, but here's the irony: the iPhone 17 might need extra protection General Sebastian Pier • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 9:21 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. vwite2 Arena Master • 2d ago ... no mention at all about the standards for anodizing sharp corners and minimum recommended radius that Apple completely ignored? Like Reactions All Quote edhill86 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... I expect that t-mobile noticed the issue and foresaw a load of complaints, hoping that if forced to buy a case, users will use them. Resulting in less complaints about the device and people wanting refunds/exchanges. Quite certain they could have done this with a bit of spin, had the device cheaper when buying a case etc or get the case free when buying a set length contract Like Reactions All Quote ECPirate37 Arena Apprentice • 2d ago ... If only iPhone did like Huawei and Xiaomi and had a free protector in the box when you buy the phone. Although the only phones I've used the case with are the XT, the Xs2, and the Pura 70 Ultra. For the foldables, it it obvious why I would use the case. For the Pura, the case is prettier than the back of the phone (I did the green color). If I buy a beautiful phone, I want to see the phone. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... Skip the bs and by direct from apple. Even tho i was at t-mobile getting a privacy screen and i did not notice them making anyone buy a case with their new purchase . Like Reactions All Quote TBomb Arena Master • 1d ago ↵vwite2 said: no mention at all about the standards for anodizing sharp corners and minimum recommended radius that Apple completely ignored? ... the who who what now? Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts:
no mention at all about the standards for anodizing sharp corners and minimum recommended radius that Apple completely ignored?