T-Mobile forces us to buy cases we don't need, but here's the irony: the iPhone 17 might need extra protection

vwite2
vwite2
Arena Master
• 2d ago

no mention at all about the standards for anodizing sharp corners and minimum recommended radius that Apple completely ignored?

edhill86
edhill86
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

I expect that t-mobile noticed the issue and foresaw a load of complaints, hoping that if forced to buy a case, users will use them. Resulting in less complaints about the device and people wanting refunds/exchanges.


Quite certain they could have done this with a bit of spin, had the device cheaper when buying a case etc or get the case free when buying a set length contract

ECPirate37
ECPirate37
Arena Apprentice
• 2d ago

If only iPhone did like Huawei and Xiaomi and had a free protector in the box when you buy the phone.


Although the only phones I've used the case with are the XT, the Xs2, and the Pura 70 Ultra.


For the foldables, it it obvious why I would use the case. For the Pura, the case is prettier than the back of the phone (I did the green color). If I buy a beautiful phone, I want to see the phone.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Skip the bs and by direct from apple. Even tho i was at t-mobile getting a privacy screen and i did not notice them making anyone buy a case with their new purchase .

TBomb
TBomb
Arena Master
• 1d ago
↵vwite2 said:

no mention at all about the standards for anodizing sharp corners and minimum recommended radius that Apple completely ignored?

the who who what now?

