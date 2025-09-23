Home Discussions You are here Samsung may let you replace Gemini on One UI 8.5 and choose another AI to answer your questions General Ilia Temelkov • Published: Sep 23, 2025, 8:59 PM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... I thought Samsung was working on the One UI 8.5 to fix bugs that couldn't be fixed on the One UI 8? This is the difference of using facts when you comment instead of just hating and nitpicking. I will not even comment on the actual article and what Samsung is cooking for One UI 8.5, there is NO need. Like Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... Google is your best friend and gemini always tell the truth.Yes, Samsung is developing a One UI 8.5 update that is intended to fix bugs and address issues present in the One UI 8 release. One UI 8 launched with a number of reported glitches on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and S25 series, even after undergoing a beta period.Cant kill them bugs lets update to 8.5 whats a junk OS.Yes, many Samsung users have reported bugs with the new One UI 8 update, primarily concerning the Do Not Disturb (DND) feature, which resets itself, and some degraded camera performance. Other reported issues include the Home Up module for Good Lock no longer working, the fingerprint icon overlapping the charging time on the Always-On Display, Autocorrect issues, Expert RAW camera not working, and the loss of swipe-up for Finder access. Like 1 Reactions All Quote TuGa121 Arena Master • 2d agoedited ... Samsung One UI 8 - Battery Drain Issuehttps://youtu.be/l1Sezna4i1o?si=cfoyZ106ixczMnUENope samsung has no bugs nope everyone is wrong NUNOB512 is right no bugs. Like 1 Reactions All Quote NunoB512 Arena Master • 2d ago ... Thanks, PA, for keeping us updated on the tech world. If we relied on Google as a reference (and no hate towards Google), we'd only find what we want to see. You've probably heard the saying, "if you're sick, don't search on Google, or you'll end up diagnosing yourself with a serious disease." The same applies here. Unfortunately, the past few years haven't been great for Apple, with plenty of bugs, software issues, overheating problems, and more. I do like the fact that #ISheep have to turn to Google Search to hate on Samsung. Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented by Sebastian Pier • 2h ago 1 The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it by Tsveta Ermenkova • 4h ago 3 iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld by Abdullah Asim • 7h ago 3 Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok by Alan Friedman • 9h ago 1 View all discussions
