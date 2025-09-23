Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Samsung may let you replace Gemini on One UI 8.5 and choose another AI to answer your questions

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

I thought Samsung was working on the One UI 8.5 to fix bugs that couldn't be fixed on the One UI 8? This is the difference of using facts when you comment instead of just hating and nitpicking. I will not even comment on the actual article and what Samsung is cooking for One UI 8.5, there is NO need.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Google is your best friend and gemini always tell the truth.


Yes, Samsung is developing a One UI 8.5 update that is intended to fix bugs and address issues present in the One UI 8 release. One UI 8 launched with a number of reported glitches on devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and S25 series, even after undergoing a beta period.

Cant kill them bugs lets update to 8.5 whats a junk OS.

Yes, many Samsung users have reported bugs with the new One UI 8 update, primarily concerning the Do Not Disturb (DND) feature, which resets itself, and some degraded camera performance. Other reported issues include the Home Up module for Good Lock no longer working, the fingerprint icon overlapping the charging time on the Always-On Display, Autocorrect issues, Expert RAW camera not working, and the loss of swipe-up for Finder access.

TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 2d agoedited

Samsung One UI 8 - Battery Drain Issue

https://youtu.be/l1Sezna4i1o?si=cfoyZ106ixczMnUE

Nope samsung has no bugs nope everyone is wrong NUNOB512 is right no bugs.

NunoB512
NunoB512
Arena Master
• 2d ago

Thanks, PA, for keeping us updated on the tech world. If we relied on Google as a reference (and no hate towards Google), we'd only find what we want to see. You've probably heard the saying, "if you're sick, don't search on Google, or you'll end up diagnosing yourself with a serious disease." The same applies here. Unfortunately, the past few years haven't been great for Apple, with plenty of bugs, software issues, overheating problems, and more. I do like the fact that #ISheep have to turn to Google Search to hate on Samsung.

