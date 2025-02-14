Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

At just under $300, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a smashing good deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of a hand holding a Motorola Edge (2024).
Looking for a capable phone that won't break the bank? Well, the Motorola Edge (2024) fits the bill perfectly, especially at its current price at the official store.

Not only does it offer speedy performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, but it's an absolute steal right now, as it can be yours for just under $300!

Motorola Edge (2024): Save up to $350 at Motorola!

$199 99
$549 99
$350 off (64%)
Motorola is selling its mid-range Edge (2024) at a generous $250 price cut, bringing the price to $299.99. In addition, you can save up to an $100 by trading in your old phone. The smartphone delivers fast performance thanks to its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, and is a true bargain right now. Save today!
Buy at Motorola


Motorola is selling it at a massive $250 discount from its usual price of about $550, allowing you to score one for only $299.99. In addition, you can save up to an extra $100 with a trade-in.

There is no place for hesitation here! The Motorola Edge (2024) offers a lot for its sub-$300 price. On top of its smooth performance, the phone supports a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming. For instance, we were extremely pleased by how League of Legends: Wild Rift ran during our testing. This is a demanding game, and yet, we managed to play it without any issues.

For less than $300, you're also getting a gorgeous display! The 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support provides vibrant colors and offers a pleasant viewing experience. What's more, the phone takes pretty decent-looking photos, boasting a 50 MP main snapper. Sadly, it doesn't have a telephoto lens, so zooming in causes a drop in quality.

Nonetheless, for only $300, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a no-brainer. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab one at a bargain price now!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Verizon is back with another price hike
Verizon is back with another price hike
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing

Latest News

Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don’t want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless