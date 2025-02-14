At just under $300, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a smashing good deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a capable phone that won't break the bank? Well, the Motorola Edge (2024) fits the bill perfectly, especially at its current price at the official store.
Not only does it offer speedy performance with its Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, but it's an absolute steal right now, as it can be yours for just under $300!
Motorola is selling it at a massive $250 discount from its usual price of about $550, allowing you to score one for only $299.99. In addition, you can save up to an extra $100 with a trade-in.
There is no place for hesitation here! The Motorola Edge (2024) offers a lot for its sub-$300 price. On top of its smooth performance, the phone supports a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate, making it great for gaming. For instance, we were extremely pleased by how League of Legends: Wild Rift ran during our testing. This is a demanding game, and yet, we managed to play it without any issues.
Nonetheless, for only $300, the Motorola Edge (2024) is a no-brainer. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab one at a bargain price now!
For less than $300, you're also getting a gorgeous display! The 6.6-inch P-OLED screen with a sharp 2400 x 1080 resolution, 1300 nits of brightness, and HDR10+ support provides vibrant colors and offers a pleasant viewing experience. What's more, the phone takes pretty decent-looking photos, boasting a 50 MP main snapper. Sadly, it doesn't have a telephoto lens, so zooming in causes a drop in quality.
