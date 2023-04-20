Save $250 on a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022; get one from Amazon now

Motorola Edge 2022: Now 42% OFF on Amazon Get a Motorola Edge 2022 from Amazon and save $250 in the process. The phone has great performance, takes nice photos, and is definitely a bargain at that price. $250 off (42%) Buy at Amazon

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, the Motorola Edge 2022 has plenty of power at its disposal. Also, the phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. All this means that your Motorola Edge 2022 should run smoothly without any hiccups.In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 2022 is equipped with 50MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone takes nice-looking photos, and its main camera can shoot videos in up to 4K 30fps.The Motorola Edge 2022 also packs a 6.6-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappier. The display also has an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which means you should be able to use your Edge 2022 during the brightest summer days without any problem.The phone also has great battery life. It's powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery, which will let you stream videos for 12 hours straight or browse the web for nearly 16 hours non-stop before it needs to be charged. The Motorola Edge 2022 supports 30W fast-wired charging.