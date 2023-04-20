Save $250 on a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022; get one from Amazon now
In the past, if you wanted a great smartphone that could do a lot of stuff, you either had to go for the latest iPhone or the latest Samsung Galaxy S phone. Mid-range and budget phones didn't have a lot of power and were so slow that you needed to wait for ages to load things.
However, things are different now. Mid-rangers and budget phones also pack a lot of firepower and are just perfect for users who don't want to spend a fortune on a new smartphone and don't need their phone to have the most powerful processor on the market. And if you are currently on the hunt for a good mid-range phone but don't want to spend a lot of cash on one, we have amazing news for you.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset, the Motorola Edge 2022 has plenty of power at its disposal. Also, the phone has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. All this means that your Motorola Edge 2022 should run smoothly without any hiccups.
The Motorola Edge 2022 also packs a 6.6-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, which makes the phone feel snappier. The display also has an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which means you should be able to use your Edge 2022 during the brightest summer days without any problem.
The phone also has great battery life. It's powered by a huge 5,000mAh battery, which will let you stream videos for 12 hours straight or browse the web for nearly 16 hours non-stop before it needs to be charged. The Motorola Edge 2022 supports 30W fast-wired charging.
Amazon is currently offering the Motorola Edge 2022 on sale for a whopping 42% off! And when we convert the percentage into cash, it appears you will save $250 if you get a Motorola Edge 2022 through this deal.
In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge 2022 is equipped with 50MP main shooter and a 32MP selfie snapper. The phone takes nice-looking photos, and its main camera can shoot videos in up to 4K 30fps.
