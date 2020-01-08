Mophie's next AirPower replacement will charge devices regardless of their position

Mophie's existing AirPower replacement







This capability was one of AirPower’s standout features but also the reason Apple eventually canceled its product. The implementation requires several overlapping coils inside which can, in turn, lead to severe overheating issues.



Apple couldn’t find a way to circumvent the issue but ZAGG has years of experience up its sleeves, so sooner or later it’s bound to find the perfect solution.

As for when the new Mophie-branded AirPower replacement will hit shelves, the accessory maker confirmed that it’s already pitching the idea to several retailers and gathering feedback. The goal is to release it to market at some point "later this year."



Alongside this, the company is also working on long distance wireless charging that would allow users to charge their devices from several feet away. However, this technology is still many years away.



