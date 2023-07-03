Montblanc’s first-ever true wireless earbuds are a bit too expensive
Montblanc is a well-known German company that specializes in luxury goods. Its watches are very popular among European customers, but Montblanc pens, with the “fountain pen” representing the cornerstone model, must have been the company’s main source of income since it was established more than a century ago.
The reason Montblanc’s products are more expensive than the traditional ones is because the company uses luxurious materials, such as gold, platinum and other rare metals, as well as resin and exquisite leather.
According to Montblanc, the design of the MTB 03 is inspired by its iconic “fountain pen,” but all we see is just a traditional design that doesn’t really make the earbuds stand out. On the bright side, the earbuds feature ANC (active noise canceling) and the Montblanc Sound Signature, which was specifically created by the former chief headphones engineer of Sennheiser, Axel Grell.
For those who crave for a bit more information about what these earbuds are capable of, it’s worth noting that each bud features a 7mm Beryllium driver (20Hz to 20kHz) and they include Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support. Water resistance and wireless charging are included too.
The MTB 03 earbuds can last up to 6 hours of playback, but that highly depends on whether or not ANC is enabled. On top of that, the charging case can offer an additional 12-hour playtime for a total of up to 18 hours of playtime.
As far as price goes, these are more expensive than traditional earbuds with the same features, albeit without any luxurious materials. If you want a pair of Montblanc MTB 03 earbuds, you’ll have to come up with $445 / £345 upfront.
Today, Montblanc dabbles in everything that can be turned into luxury goods, including smartwatches, headphones, bags, pens, and small leather goods. Early this month, Montblanc introduced its first-ever true wireless earbuds, the MTB 03.
The new MTB 03 TSW earbuds are not an exception, as these are made from lightweight resin, while the charging case in the retail package is crafted from black-coated aluminum. Both earbuds and the charging case feature Montblanc’s emblem, but other than that there don’t seem to be any other signature features.
Montblanc MTB 03 earbuds
