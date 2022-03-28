 Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Ukraine Crisis Relief
The war in Ukraine: lending a hand and PhoneArena’s stand
iOS Apple

Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more
The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the first iPhone with a battery capacity that measures over 4,000mAh. The phone has insane battery life thanks to the 4352mAh battery powering the device. In a battery test we ran pitting the iPhone 13 Pro Max against the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro, the iPhone was able to browse at 120Hz for nearly 19 hours before the battery went belly up.

Even more amazing, a gentleman by the name of Yang Changshun modified his iPhone 13 Pro Max and in the process, he doubled the battery life. According to MySmartPrice, to keep things cool under the hood, Yang added two built-in automatic speed adjustment cooling fans and employed a double-layer motherboard which he filled with thermal paste.

The phone's Lightning port was replaced with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm earphone jack was added to the phone. With all of the improvements, the device was given a revised name: The iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra. And the modifications helped the handset hike its AnTuTu benchmark score by 21.5% to 870,244.


You might recall that last year an engineering student by the name of Ken Pillolel replaced the Lightning port on his iPhone X with a USB-C port. He was able to keep the same capabilities that the original port offered including data transfer and fast charging. The phone was sold in an online auction fetching a princely sum of $86,001.

It would be interesting to see what the so-called "iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra" would command at auction. If you're thinking about doing something similar, Apple will void the warranty on your phone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Review
9.3
User reviews
9.3
$1100 Special BestBuy $37 Special BestBuy $1400 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
One UI 4.1 update rolling out to the Galaxy Note 20 and S20 series in the US
North American OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will not get one of the phone's best features
by Anam Hamid,  0
North American OnePlus 10 Pro buyers will not get one of the phone's best features
Final iPhone 14 design and specs locked in as the lineup reportedly enters EVT phase
by Anam Hamid,  2
Final iPhone 14 design and specs locked in as the lineup reportedly enters EVT phase
Google should have won a "Best use of technology" Oscar for this moving ad
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google should have won a "Best use of technology" Oscar for this moving ad
Nokia XR20 reportedly receiving Android 12 update
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Nokia XR20 reportedly receiving Android 12 update
Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung is finally bringing Android 12 to one of its most successful phones ever
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless