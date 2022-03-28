Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more

Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra, added USB-C + 3.5mm interface, built-in dual cooling fans, doubled the battery life, and increased Antutu running points by 150,000. pic.twitter.com/PBw1JD4Ayc — DuanRui (@duanrui1205) March 24, 2022

The phone's Lightning port was replaced with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm earphone jack was added to the phone. With all of the improvements, the device was given a revised name: The iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra. And the modifications helped the handset hike its AnTuTu benchmark score by 21.5% to 870,244.