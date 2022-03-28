Modified iPhone 13 Pro Max "Ultra" has twice the battery life, a USB-C port and more

The iPhone 13 Pro Max
is the first iPhone with a battery capacity that measures over 4,000mAh. The phone has insane battery life thanks to the 4352mAh battery powering the device. In a battery test we ran pitting the iPhone 13 Pro Max against the Galaxy S22 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Pixel 6 Pro, and the OnePlus 10 Pro, the iPhone was able to browse at 120Hz for nearly 19 hours
before the battery went belly up.
Even more amazing, a gentleman by the name of Yang Changshun modified his iPhone 13 Pro Max and in the process, he doubled the battery life. According to MySmartPrice
, to keep things cool under the hood, Yang added two built-in automatic speed adjustment cooling fans and employed a double-layer motherboard which he filled with thermal paste.
The phone's Lightning port was replaced with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm earphone jack was added to the phone. With all of the improvements, the device was given a revised name: The iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra. And the modifications helped the handset hike its AnTuTu benchmark score by 21.5% to 870,244.
You might recall that last year an engineering student by the name of Ken Pillolel replaced the Lightning port on his iPhone X with a USB-C port. He was able to keep the same capabilities that the original port offered including data transfer and fast charging. The phone was sold in an online auction
fetching a princely sum of $86,001.
It would be interesting to see what the so-called "iPhone 13 Pro Max Ultra" would command at auction. If you're thinking about doing something similar, Apple
will void the warranty on your phone.
Things that are NOT allowed: