Mint Mobile boosts its data plans starting next week
Mint Mobile is already an incredibly good deal for customers looking to pay less for minutes and data. After recently announcing that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by T-Mobile for around $1.35 billion, Mint Mobile customers are in for another big surprise.
The US carrier has just confirmed it will boost its data plans starting April 14. As per CNN’s report citing Mint Mobile’s press release, the carrier will start offering new prepaid options for those who choose 12-months contracts:
Those who are already subscribed to Mint Mobile will see their plans updated when their monthly data refreshes after April 14. There’s no need to “enroll, register or take action of any kind” to benefit from the new offering, Mint Mobile announced.
“Starting 4/14, we’re increasing the amount of data on your plan – and just like last time we did it, at no cost to you. There’s nothing you need to do … except get ready to have more data for curating playlists, binging new shows and upping your selfie game. Your upgrade will go into effect when your monthly data refreshes after 4/14.” (via @ValKatayev)
Obviously, those who subscribe starting today will also benefit from the upgraded data plans, even if these aren’t supposed to go into effect until April 14.
- 5GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $15 a month (up from 4GB)
- 15GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $20 a month (up from 10GB)
- 20GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $25 a month (up from 15GB)
- 40GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $30 a month, plus 10GB of hotspot data (up from 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data)
In an email to its customers sent over the weekend, Mint Mobile informs them about the upcoming changes to its plans:
