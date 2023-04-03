Mint Mobile boosts its data plans starting next week

5GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $15 a month (up from 4GB)

15GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $20 a month (up from 10GB)

20GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $25 a month (up from 15GB)

40GB a month of high-speed 5G/4G LTE data for $30 a month, plus 10GB of hotspot data (up from 35GB of high-speed data and 5GB of hotspot data)

Starting 4/14, we’re increasing the amount of data on your plan – and just like last time we did it, at no cost to you. There’s nothing you need to do … except get ready to have more data for curating playlists, binging new shows and upping your selfie game. Your upgrade will go into effect when your monthly data refreshes after 4/14