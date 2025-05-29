Millions of AT&T customers are already set up for faster, smarter internet at home



But getting blazing-fast speeds to your doorstep is just one part of the equation. What also matters is what happens inside your home – and that’s where AT&T ’s latest moves come in.

prplOS (the main operating system)

prplmesh (for better Wi-Fi mesh setups)

LCM (Life Cycle Management), which is all about handling container-based apps more efficiently

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

AT&T

So what does this mean for you?

AT&T

AT&T

LCM was a game-changer. It used way fewer resources when no apps were running, which meantcould do more with the same hardware. It worked so well,started using it even on older routers that weren’t getting full prplware upgrades.Today, LCM is already live on more than 12 millionbroadband gateways, powering millions of containers. The rollout’s not done yet, butis clearly making big moves.In the future, yourrouter will be more than just a box that brings in internet. It’ll be like a mini app store for your home network. Thanks to these tech upgrades,can start offering more apps – like upgraded security tools or smart home integrations – directly on your router without slowing things down.And just like on your phone, you’ll get choices. Some apps will be free, others may offer premium features for a fee. You’ll be able to pick what fits your needs and switch things up anytime. Bottom line: better internet experience.