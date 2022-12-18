You can snag Microsoft's tablet PC Surface Pro 8 at a seriously steep discount right now

Microsoft's 2-in-1 hybrid Surface Pro 8 is on sale right now at Amazon.





There are tablets that are just tablets and then there are Microsoft Surface slates which are portable productivity powerhouses. The Surface Pro 8 variant that Amazon has discounted is underpinned by the Intel Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 processor which ensures a solid and steady performance.





So whether you want to browse the web, consume media, listen to podcasts, or get moderately heavy professional work done, the Surface Pro 8 will not disappoint. Surface Pro's Windows operating system is free of bloatware and is generally more suited to multitasking than Apple's iPadOS.





We must add that it's not exactly meant for professionals who need the absolute best performance. Microsoft sells the i7 version of the device for that demographic but it will be overkill for most users. For nearly everyone else, the Surface Pro 8 is one of the best options





Surface Pro 8 (8GB 256GB) 13-inch 120Hz screen | Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Thunderbol 4 ports | 5MP front facing camera | 10MP rear camera | 16 hours of battery life | Compatible with Surface Slim Pen 2 $416 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Microsoft Surface Pro 8 (8GB 512GB) 13-inch 120Hz screen | Quad-core 11th Gen Core i5-1135G7 Processor | Thunderbol 4 ports | 5MP front facing camera | 10MP rear camera | 16 hours of battery life | Compatible with Surface Slim Pen 2 $470 off (34%) Buy at Amazon





The device has two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and a Surface Connect port and also supports external screens. You can also connect GPUs and external hard drives to it.





It sports a vivid 13-inch screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and its front-facing and back cameras are impressive by tablet standards and churn out sharp, detailed images. Battery life is a decent 10 hours.





The tablet is compact and lightweight and easy to carry around and also features a built-in kickstand, allowing you to set it up at various angles. The Surface Pro 8 is also compatible with the Microsoft Slim Pen 2 stylus and Microsoft keyboards.





Overall, if you need a tablet that's great for light productivity work, multitasking, and everyday casual use, the Surface Pro 8 is a great option. It has a sleek design and sturdy build quality and the tall aspect ratio makes it ideal for reading articles.





The 8GB/256GB model which usually costs $1,199.99 can be yours for only $784 after a discount of $416. The 8GB/512GB model has been marked down by $470 to $930. Those are some seriously chunky discounts and must not be missed if you want a powerful portable device that's more than a tablet.