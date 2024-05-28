Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Microsoft adds major new feature to Outlook Lite on Android

By
Outlook Lite has been specifically designed to offer users all the key features of the email app in a small download size for low-resource phones. Even though Microsoft developed Outlook Lite to include all the important features that users might need, there are still some considered major that are missing.

One of these important features is SMS support. Launched back in 2022, Outlook Lite lacked SMS support until this week. Microsoft has just announced that it’s bringing SMS on Outlook Lite to Android users worldwide.

Microsoft also revealed that SMS will be integrated with email, calendar, and contacts, allowing users to stay in touch with everyone in the address book in just one app.

To start using SMS on Outlook Lite, you’ll have to update to the latest version of the app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. If you already have the latest version of Outlook Lite, here is how you can take advantage of the new SMS feature:

  • Open Outlook Lite and click on the bottom tab icon named “SMS”
  • Give required permissions to activate SMS.
  • You can now send and receive SMS messages from Outlook Lite.

In addition to bringing SMS support to Outlook Lite, Microsoft plans to add more features and improvements to this functionality. For instance, the Redmond-based company confirmed plans to add tighter integration with Email, Calendar and Contacts, as well as cloud backup of messages and enhanced security features.
Cosmin Vasile


