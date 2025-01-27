Microsoft-owned LinkedIn might have quietly used your DMs to train AI

– LinkedIn spokesperson, January 2025







This isn't the first time a company's been accused of crossing the line when it comes to user privacy for AI training. Just last year, Elon Musk's X was called out for allegedly using data from EU users to train its AI chatbot, Grok, without permission. That said, legal battles like these tend to drag on for years – if they ever get resolved at all.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, represents LinkedIn Premium users who exchanged InMail messages and had their private data shared with third parties for AI training before September 18. It demands damages for breach of contract and violations of California's unfair competition law, along with $1,000 per user under the federal Stored Communications Act.