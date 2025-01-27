Microsoft-owned LinkedIn might have quietly used your DMs to train AI
In today's AI-driven world, data has become an incredibly valuable asset for developers and companies alike. The usage patterns and interactions of thousands – or even millions – of users often contribute to training AI models. Now, LinkedIn, the world's largest professional networking platform, finds itself in hot water. A new lawsuit accuses the company of allegedly sharing user DMs to train AI systems.
The lawsuit claims that back in August, LinkedIn "quietly" rolled out a new privacy setting that automatically signed users up for a program allowing third parties to use their personal data for AI training. It also accuses the Microsoft-owned company of covering its tracks a month later by updating its privacy policy to state that user data could be shared for AI training purposes.
The complaint further argues that LinkedIn's move to "cover its tracks" shows it knew it was breaking its promise to only use personal data to improve its platform, all while trying to dodge public backlash and legal trouble. Of course, LinkedIn denies these allegations.
This isn't the first time a company's been accused of crossing the line when it comes to user privacy for AI training. Just last year, Elon Musk's X was called out for allegedly using data from EU users to train its AI chatbot, Grok, without permission. That said, legal battles like these tend to drag on for years – if they ever get resolved at all.
LinkedIn, owned by Microsoft – who has a close partnership with OpenAI (yep, the brains behind ChatGPT), is now facing a lawsuit. LinkedIn Premium users are accusing the platform of sharing their private messages with third parties to train AI models – and they never gave their consent for that.
To top it off, the filing says LinkedIn edited its FAQ section, mentioning that users could opt out of sharing data for AI training. However, it also made it clear that opting out wouldn't undo any training that had already been done using their data.
These are false claims with no merit.
– LinkedIn spokesperson, January 2025
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in San Jose, California, represents LinkedIn Premium users who exchanged InMail messages and had their private data shared with third parties for AI training before September 18. It demands damages for breach of contract and violations of California's unfair competition law, along with $1,000 per user under the federal Stored Communications Act.
