In-ear wired headphones are not dead: the $159 Meze ALBA proves it
It seems like everything – especially in-ear headphones – is going wireless, but… not so fast! Some of us still like the feeling of untangling the cable and then putting the connector in the designated 3.5mm jack (thank you, Sony Xperia 1 VI!)
You may have heard ofMeze, or even better: you have heard Meze! Now, the brand is presenting the Meze ALBA: a $159 wired earbuds that promise a neutral sound profile with added touch of warmth.
By the way, you don't have to let go of wired earbuds just because you don't have a 3.5mm headphone jack on your phone. There's no need to buy one separately, as the Meze ALBA comes with a custom-made USB-C adapter with a built-in DAC.
A mobile DAC, or Digital-to-Analog Converter, is a small device that enhances the sound quality from your smartphone by converting digital music files into higher-quality analog sound waves. While your phone has a built-in DAC, an external mobile DAC does a better job at this conversion, resulting in clearer and more detailed audio. Essentially, it's a device that makes your music sound much better when you listen through headphones.
The Meze ALBA are equipped with a 10.8mm dynamic driver (large driver for in-ear headphones!) and a frequency range that covers a huge spectrum of 15-25kHz and a sound pressure level (SPL) of 109dB. The last means these are not expected to be quiet!
Additionally, specially designed silicone ear tips in four sizes (S, M, L, XL) ensure improved comfort and portability for listeners in any situation. The 32-ohm impedance is suitable for use with smartphones and portable devices without requiring additional amplification.
ALBA earphones will be available for order on June 20 at mezeaudio.com and through authorized retailers. Priced at $159/€159/£139!
Thanks to the combination of zinc alloy and anodized aluminum components, the ALBA’s construction adds up to an overall elegant pearl appearance.
So, let's talk specs!
- Driver: 10.8 mm Dynamic Driver
- Frequency Range: 15 Hz-25 kHz
- Impedance: 32 Ω at 1kHz
- SPL: 109 dB SPL/V at 1kHz
- Distortion: <0.1% at 1kHz
