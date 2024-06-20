Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

In-ear wired headphones are not dead: the $159 Meze ALBA proves it

By
0comments
In-ear wired headphones are not dead: the $159 Meze ALBA proves it
It seems like everything – especially in-ear headphones – is going wireless, but… not so fast! Some of us still like the feeling of untangling the cable and then putting the connector in the designated 3.5mm jack (thank you, Sony Xperia 1 VI!)

You may have heard ofMeze, or even better: you have heard Meze! Now, the brand is presenting the Meze ALBA: a $159 wired earbuds that promise a neutral sound profile with added touch of warmth.

Thanks to the combination of zinc alloy and anodized aluminum components, the ALBA’s construction adds up to an overall elegant pearl appearance.



By the way, you don't have to let go of wired earbuds just because you don't have a 3.5mm headphone jack on your phone. There's no need to buy one separately, as the Meze ALBA comes with a custom-made USB-C adapter with a built-in DAC.

A mobile DAC, or Digital-to-Analog Converter, is a small device that enhances the sound quality from your smartphone by converting digital music files into higher-quality analog sound waves. While your phone has a built-in DAC, an external mobile DAC does a better job at this conversion, resulting in clearer and more detailed audio. Essentially, it's a device that makes your music sound much better when you listen through headphones.

So, let's talk specs!

  • Driver: 10.8 mm Dynamic Driver
  • Frequency Range: 15 Hz-25 kHz
  • Impedance: 32 Ω at 1kHz
  • SPL: 109 dB SPL/V at 1kHz
  • Distortion: <0.1% at 1kHz

The Meze ALBA are equipped with a 10.8mm dynamic driver (large driver for in-ear headphones!) and a frequency range that covers a huge spectrum of 15-25kHz and a sound pressure level (SPL) of 109dB. The last means these are not expected to be quiet!

Additionally, specially designed silicone ear tips in four sizes (S, M, L, XL) ensure improved comfort and portability for listeners in any situation. The 32-ohm impedance is suitable for use with smartphones and portable devices without requiring additional amplification.

ALBA earphones will be available for order on June 20 at mezeaudio.com and through authorized retailers. Priced at $159/€159/£139!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
After delay, T-Mobile's unwelcome Home Internet change is going into effect
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Google reportedly canceling YouTube Premium subscriptions purchased using VPNs for lower pricing
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
Best Buy's clearance deal on the Surface Pro 9 just got even better
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
IKEA may have just put an end to overpriced USB-C cables
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
You don't need to spend $3,500 on an Apple Vision Pro, just get a Quest 3 and this $10 app
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family
Samsung has seemingly pulled the plug on the entire Galaxy Tab S8 family

Latest News

iPhone 16 camera: All the upgrades we expect
iPhone 16 camera: All the upgrades we expect
Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings
Never-before-seen deal slashes unlocked iPhone 15 price by $120 with no catches and no strings
Verizon massively boosts network coverage across Alaska
Verizon massively boosts network coverage across Alaska
The Ultimate Guide to Smartphone AI: On-Device AI vs Cloud AI vs Hybrid
The Ultimate Guide to Smartphone AI: On-Device AI vs Cloud AI vs Hybrid
The newly unveiled Lenovo Tab Plus destroys the Pixel Tablet with towering speaker power
The newly unveiled Lenovo Tab Plus destroys the Pixel Tablet with towering speaker power
Even if you had your flip phone fling, would you really give up the smartphone?
Even if you had your flip phone fling, would you really give up the smartphone?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless