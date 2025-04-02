MediaTek’s latest chip might be the best thing to happen to Chromebooks yet

Chromebooks have had a reputation for being budget-friendly, simple, and often underpowered. But in recent years, we’ve seen the category evolve with the introduction of Chromebook Plus devices and a growing focus on premium features. The Kompanio Ultra could be the missing piece that helps truly bridge the gap between Chromebooks and traditional laptops, not just in terms of performance but in versatility.Competitors like Intel’s Core Ultra 5 and AMD’s Ryzen 7000 series are already pushing thin-and-light Windows laptops into new territory. But if MediaTek’s numbers hold up, the Kompanio Ultra might offer the same level of performance with better battery life—something that’s always been key to the Chromebook experience.

Is this the push Chromebooks needed?

Chromebooks are finally starting to shake off their "just for students" image. With AI integration, better displays, and now, flagship-level processing power, we could see more professionals taking them seriously. While we’ll need to see real-world performance before passing judgment, the Kompanio Ultra looks like a strong step in the right direction.MediaTek says Chromebooks powered by this new chip will start appearing “in the coming months,” and they’ll likely be part of the next wave of Chromebook Plus devices. Given how promising this chip looks on paper, these upcoming Chromebooks might be the ones to watch.