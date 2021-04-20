MediaTek tipped to release a 4nm mobile chipset later this year







MediaTek’s most advanced SoC - the Dimensity 1000 series - is built on 6nm technology and according to the supply chain sources the technology jump to 4nm will come with a substantial financial toll.





The new 4nm MediaTek chip will be flagship-expensive

The unit price of MediaTek's new flagship 4nm chip could go up to $80, which is almost three times higher than the average unit price of current MediaTek chips ($30 to $35).



This means that the chip will most likely go to top-of-the-line models, meaning that MediaTek is aiming to give Qualcomm a run for its money in the upper segment.



Digital Chat Station believes that the new 4nm MediaTek SoC could rival the Snapdragon 8xx family but it’s still early days and we’ll have to wait until at least the end of this year to see any benchmarks.



Nevertheless, healthy competition is always a good thing and it’ll be interesting to see MediaTek joining the fight between Snapdragon, Exynos, and Apple’s Bionic mobile chipsets.