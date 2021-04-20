Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

MediaTek tipped to release a 4nm mobile chipset later this year

MediaTek tipped to release a 4nm mobile chipset later this year

Mariyan Slavov
Apr 20, 2021, 5:36 AM
According to two separate Chinese sources, MediaTek will be the first company to offer a 4nm mobile chipset. Famous Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station reported yesterday that mass production of the 4nm chipset is expected to begin in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022.

Meanwhile, another Chinese site expanded the story with more detail, adding that MediaTek has already scored contracts to supply the next-gen chipset to Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
 

MediaTek’s most advanced SoC - the Dimensity 1000 series - is built on 6nm technology and according to the supply chain sources the technology jump to 4nm will come with a substantial financial toll.

The new 4nm MediaTek chip will be flagship-expensive


The unit price of MediaTek's new flagship 4nm chip could go up to $80, which is almost three times higher than the average unit price of current MediaTek chips ($30 to $35).

This means that the chip will most likely go to top-of-the-line models, meaning that MediaTek is aiming to give Qualcomm a run for its money in the upper segment.

Digital Chat Station believes that the new 4nm MediaTek SoC could rival the Snapdragon 8xx family but it’s still early days and we’ll have to wait until at least the end of this year to see any benchmarks.

Nevertheless, healthy competition is always a good thing and it’ll be interesting to see MediaTek joining the fight between Snapdragon, Exynos, and Apple’s Bionic mobile chipsets.

