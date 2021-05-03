Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Android Software updates Google

Google drops May Android security update for the Pixel 3 and up

Alan Friedman
By Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 03, 2021, 2:45 PM
Google drops May Android security update for the Pixel 3 and up
It's the first Monday of the new month and you know what that means. No, it has nothing to do with the Supreme Court as the latter kicks off each new term on the first Monday in October. The first Monday each month is when Google releases the latest Android security update for compatible Pixel models.

Current models receiving support from Google (along with the appropriate version number) include the Pixel 3/3 XL (RQ2A.210505.002), Pixel 3a/3a XL (RQ2A.210505.002), Pixel 4/4 XL (RQ2A.210505.002), Pixel 4a (RQ2A.210505.002), Pixel 4a 5G (RQ2A.210505.003), and the Pixel 5 (RQ2A.210505.003). To update your Pixel OTA, go to Settings > System > Advanced > System update.

Google sends out the Pixel Feature Drop every three months with exciting new features, and bug fixes are taken care of with the Pixel functional update which is usually released every month. Since the last Feature Drop occurred in March, the next one is expected to be released next month (June), and so far we have not seen the May functional update. Once it surfaces, we will update this story.

Related phones

Pixel 3
Google Pixel 3 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.3
$200 Special eBay
  • Display 5.5 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2915 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3 XL
Google Pixel 3 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.0
$150 Special Woot $310 Amazon $301 Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 2960 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3430 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4
Google Pixel 4 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.7
$250 Special eBay $349 Amazon $19 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 5.7 inches 2280 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2800 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4 XL
Google Pixel 4 XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

8.8
$280 Special eBay $580 Amazon $19 BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.3 inches 3040 x 1440 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 6GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a XL
Google Pixel 3a XL View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.0
$319 eBay $399 Overstock
  • Display 6.0 inches 2160 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3700 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 3a
Google Pixel 3a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0

User Score:

9.3
$329 Amazon $350 BestBuy $379 Overstock
View more offers
  • Display 5.6 inches 2220 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1

User Score:

9.0
$349 Special B&HPhoto $349 Special Target Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 5.8 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.1
$500 Special BestBuy $499 Special B&HPhoto $499 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Pixel 5
Google Pixel 5 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.7

User Score:

8.7
$725 Special AT&T $700 Special Verizon $700 Special BestBuy
View more offers
  • Display 6.0 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4080 mAh
  • OS Android 11

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked pictures suggest Samsung is going all-in on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3
Popular stories
iPad Pro 2021 price, preorder, best deals
Popular stories
EU: Apple is in breach of competition law; could be fined up to $27 billion
Popular stories
Huawei's market share in China has halved in under a year

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile to retire Wi-Fi Calling on select devices come May 31
Popular stories
Google presumably testing UWB tech on the Pixel 6
Popular stories
AT&T's hot new 5G plan destroys T-Mobile's best alternative... for a change
Popular stories
Here's why Apple iPhone users need to install Signal even if they don't use it
Popular stories
Motorola officially unveils the affordable Moto G20
Popular stories
Scary new Android malware targets millions of users; here's how to keep your data safe

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless