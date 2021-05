Google drops May Android security update for the Pixel 3 and up

It's the first Monday of the new month and you know what that means. No, it has nothing to do with the Supreme Court as the latter kicks off each new term on the first Monday in October. The first Monday each month is when Google releases the latest Android security update for compatible Pixel models.

Google sends out the Pixel Feature Drop every three months with exciting new features, and bug fixes are taken care of with the Pixel functional update which is usually released every month. Since the last Feature Drop occurred in March , the next one is expected to be released next month (June), and so far we have not seen the May functional update. Once it surfaces, we will update this story.