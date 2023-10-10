Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while
As expected, Max’s new Bleacher Report-branded sports streaming tier is live and carries no added cost for current subscribers. Announced last month in a press release, the new live sports streaming tier is available for free as an add-on to all Max subscribers until February 29.
After February 29, all those who continue to access live sports content will have to pay $9.99 per month. As per Max’s statement, the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On offers a portfolio of premium live sports content, including more than 300 live games each year.
The first B/R Sports Add-On event was MLB National League Division Series Game 1 doubleheader over the weekend, but there are a bunch of other live sports events happening this week, such as the NHL Opening Week doubleheader (the Chicago Blackhawks vs the Boston Bruins; the Los Angeles Kinds vs the Colorado Avalanche) on October 11.
To summarize, the newly introduced B/R Sports Add-On is available across all Max packages, including Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free. Current Max subscribers can access the live sports add-on for free until February 29, after which they will have to pay $9.99 to be able to watch its content.
For example, the add-on features a “full slate of premium sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, US Soccer events, and more.” It’s also important to mention that all live games airing on Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV) will be available on Max through the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On.
Max also announced that pre- and post-game programing, including studio shows such as Inside the NBA, will be available to stream live, along with replays from each game.
