Max’s new live sports streaming tier is free to current subscribers for a while

full slate of premium sports events from MLB, NHL, NBA, NCAA Men’s March Madness, US Soccer events, and more

As expected, Max’s new Bleacher Report-branded sports streaming tier is live and carries no added cost for current subscribers. Announced last month in a press release , the new live sports streaming tier is available for free as an add-on to all Max subscribers until February 29.After February 29, all those who continue to access live sports content will have to pay $9.99 per month. As per Max’s statement, the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On offers a portfolio of premium live sports content, including more than 300 live games each year.For example, the add-on features a “.” It’s also important to mention that all live games airing on Warner Bros. Discovery linear network (TNT, TBS or truTV) will be available on Max through the Bleacher Report Sports Add-On.The first B/R Sports Add-On event was MLB National League Division Series Game 1 doubleheader over the weekend, but there are a bunch of other live sports events happening this week, such as the NHL Opening Week doubleheader (the Chicago Blackhawks vs the Boston Bruins; the Los Angeles Kinds vs the Colorado Avalanche) on October 11.Max also announced that pre- and post-game programing, including studio shows such as Inside the NBA, will be available to stream live, along with replays from each game.To summarize, the newly introduced B/R Sports Add-On is available across all Max packages, including Max With Ads, Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free. Current Max subscribers can access the live sports add-on for free until February 29, after which they will have to pay $9.99 to be able to watch its content.