Master & Dynamic introduces luxurious MW09 wireless earphones with ANC

classic black with a black aluminum case

clean white and silver with a silver aluminum case

gold with a gold aluminum case









The M&D MW09 earphones feature AI-powered talk capabilities that promise clarity even in the busiest environments. Connectivity is also a key focus, with Bluetooth 5.4 ensuring a seamless and reliable link to the listener's device. The acoustic architecture, revamped for richer, more detailed sound, includes custom 11mm beryllium drives delivering Master & Dynamic's widest soundstage yet. The earphones are ready for the future, being compatible with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound and Auracast.



Battery life of the M&D MW09 is a major selling point. While rivals like the AirPods Pro offer up to 6 hours of playtime with a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case, the MW09 steps up the game significantly, providing up to 16 hours of listening pleasure on a single charge, coupled with an additional 32 hours thanks to its wireless charging case. However, these figures are achievable only with ANC off. Turning ANC on takes the listeing time down to 12 hours per charge, which is still outstanding. The M&D MW09 earphones feature AI-powered talk capabilities that promise clarity even in the busiest environments. Connectivity is also a key focus, with Bluetooth 5.4 ensuring a seamless and reliable link to the listener's device. The acoustic architecture, revamped for richer, more detailed sound, includes custom 11mm beryllium drives delivering Master & Dynamic's widest soundstage yet. The earphones are ready for the future, being compatible with Qualcomm's Snapdragon Sound and Auracast.Battery life of the M&D MW09 is a major selling point. While rivals like the AirPods Pro offer up to 6 hours of playtime with a single charge and a total of 30 hours with the charging case, the MW09 steps up the game significantly, providing up to 16 hours of listening pleasure on a single charge, coupled with an additional 32 hours thanks to its wireless charging case. However, these figures are achievable only with ANC off. Turning ANC on takes the listeing time down to 12 hours per charge, which is still outstanding.



Jonathan Levine, Founder & CEO of Master & Dynamic, emphasizes that the MW09 is the result of an unyielding commitment to enhance performance without compromising on the company's hallmark design ethos. " We’re most excited about our proprietary AI-enhanced talk solution and adaptive ANC. But, we’ve also upgraded the M&D Connect App with new functionality including sidetone, custom EQ settings, earphone battery monitoring and an earphone fit test. With all these improved features, I’m confident the MW09 will sound as good as it looks. " says Levine.









Priced at $349 for the aluminium case variant and $399 for the Kevlar case option, the MW09 boasts an array of features crafted for the discerning listener.



Set to be available for pre-order or purchase starting from November 14, 2023, the MW09 represents Master & Dynamic's latest commitment to blending luxurious design with cutting-edge audio technology. Priced at $349 for the aluminium case variant and $399 for the Kevlar case option, the MW09 boasts an array of features crafted for the discerning listener.Set to be available for pre-order or purchase starting from November 14, 2023, the MW09 represents Master & Dynamic's latest commitment to blending luxurious design with cutting-edge audio technology.

Master & Dynamic, the New York-based luxury audio brand, has unveiled its latest innovation–the MW09 active noise-cancelling true wireless earphones.As with all M&D products, the design is a highlight, with each pair of MW09 headphones made of anodized aluminum and sapphire glass. They also come in six luxurious colors. Consumers can choose from:For those preferring a touch more resilience, there are three additional choices – green, blue, and gunmetal, all featuring a robust Kevlar charging case.