Stylish and classy: Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker biggest Cyber Monday discount

Stylish and classy: Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker biggest Cyber Monday discount0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Marshall Stanmore II is a top-tier Bluetooth speaker made to look tastefully in your home. Whether you are a guitar playing hobbyist or just a fan on the classic rock aestnetic — the Stanmore fits. Also, true to its brand, the Marshall Stanmore II can get loud... very loud!
Its regular price is $349, which honestly is a bit steep and may not be the best choice. However, during the Cyber Monday discounts on Bluetooth speakers, you can get a Marshall Stanmore II for $249 from Best Buy! That's certainly a good price for the quality and aesthetics of this speaker.