Stylish and classy: Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth speaker biggest Cyber Monday discount

The Marshall Stanmore II is a top-tier Bluetooth speaker made to look tastefully in your home. Whether you are a guitar playing hobbyist or just a fan on the classic rock aestnetic — the Stanmore fits. Also, true to its brand, the Marshall Stanmore II can get loud... very loud!





It's designed to have a permanent place in your home and supports multiple connections — Bluetooth, aux in, and RCA in. You can switch between them with a dedicated button, making it easy to swap audio sources. Also, you can pair two Stanmore II speakers for massive stereo sound.





Its regular price is $349, which honestly is a bit steep and may not be the best choice. However, during the Cyber Monday discounts on Bluetooth speakers, you can get a Marshall Stanmore II for $249 from Best Buy! That's certainly a good price for the quality and aesthetics of this speaker.





The Marshall brand is well-known for its guitar amps — it is basically the backbone for rock tone that guitar sound has been modelled on for half a century plus. However, nowadays, Marshall has branched off to making Hi-Fi audio equipment and has specifically shown interest in mobile products.