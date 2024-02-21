Lyca Mobile's 100-country unlimited talk and text plan is $5/5GB for a limited time

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

T-Mobile
This story is sponsored by Lyca Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

While the big three US carriers advertise free calls and data for Mexico and Canada in their plans or sometimes throw in free texting to more countries, their plan prices are anything but generous for the privilege.

Enter MVNOs like Lyca Mobile which have gone through the trouble to negotiate top rates for unlimited talk and texting, with local carriers in more than 100 countries worldwide. This includes popular travel destinations such as Canada, Mexico, India, Colombia, Brazil, the UK, and China.

Lyca now has a rather strong introductory offer for new customers that gives them 5GB of data for just five bucks a month without contract strings attached and with the ability to transfer your current number to the deal.

Get unlimited 4G/5G data, talk, and text for $5/5GB for a limited time with Lyca Mobile! 

Besides the 5GB of either 4G or 5G data, depending on the network, Lyca Mobile's offer comes, as usual, with globetrotting capability. Calling or texting are free in many countries in Europe, Latin America, Asia, and other global destinations so that you can keep in touch with friends and family there without breaking the piggy bank.

There are the usual carrier caveats such as the potential for speed throttling in times of network congestion, or the inability to hook up to other networks in areas where T-Mobile - Lyca's speedy 4G/5G network provider - doesn't have service yet.

Even after the introductory offer expires, pricing is competitive at just $15/month for the following six months, or $12/month if you commit to a full year. Compared with all plans by T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, even the prepaid offers, and Lyca immediately starts to look like the unbeatable bargain, as long as you need affordable basic data service but are of the chatty type with your friends or family abroad.

