Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!

In a world where subscriptions grow by the numbers, and their prices don't seem to provide any respite, shopping for the right service at the right time is slowly becoming an essential skill. Mobile plans, specifically, are the place where a practical consumer can save quite a lot of cash. Do you need all the bundled "bonuses" of traditional plans? Do you actually need to be subscribed and tied down to a contract for two years or more?
Lyca Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator — a company that buys bulk access to network services and is then able to pass on price savings to its customers. Lyca deals with pre-paid plans with access to T-Mobile's network, so you can expect to get the fastest 5G speeds and widespread coverage. And, right now, it's running a promo for new customers, offering a real bargain so you can truly test the Lyca service!
If these are questions you ask yourself, have you taken a look at MVNO networks?
Buy 3 months, get 3 months for free!
For a single purchase of $60 (+5% recovery fee), you can get 6 months of mobile service — 9 GB of data, unlimited talk & text, and unlimited calls to 85 countries, including the UK, India, China, Brazil, the Philippines, and more.
Lyca Mobile allows you to bring in your own phone, as long as it's GSM compatible (most modern smartphones are), and you can even port in your old number. Once you order online, you will be sent a SIM kit to install into the phone. From there on — visit the Lyca Mobile website and choose the Activate SIM tab at the top.
The SIM card is free, there is no contract and no credit check — you are free to switch plans or cancel at any time.
To get the special offer, follow the link, pre-pay for the 3-month package ($60), and activate auto-renewal when doing so. This will set you up with 6 months of service. After they are up, the plan will renew at a regular cost of $33 per month.
This is a limited time offer for new customers. Act now and you get the following Lyca Mobile promo:
- 9 GB of 5G/4G Data per month
- Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Text
- Free SIM Card & Free Shipping
- No Contract – change or cancel anytime
- Keep Your Number
- No Credit Check
- Reliable 4G/5G Network
- Total cost for first 6 months: $60
