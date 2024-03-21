Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!

@press4k
Half off with Lyca Mobile - get 6 months of mobile service for the price of 3!
This story is sponsored by Lyca Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

In a world where subscriptions grow by the numbers, and their prices don't seem to provide any respite, shopping for the right service at the right time is slowly becoming an essential skill. Mobile plans, specifically, are the place where a practical consumer can save quite a lot of cash. Do you need all the bundled "bonuses" of traditional plans? Do you actually need to be subscribed and tied down to a contract for two years or more?

If these are questions you ask yourself, have you taken a look at MVNO networks?

Lyca Mobile is a mobile virtual network operator — a company that buys bulk access to network services and is then able to pass on price savings to its customers. Lyca deals with pre-paid plans with access to T-Mobile's network, so you can expect to get the fastest 5G speeds and widespread coverage. And, right now, it's running a promo for new customers, offering a real bargain so you can truly test the Lyca service!

Buy 3 months, get 3 months for free!


For a single purchase of $60 (+5% recovery fee), you can get 6 months of mobile service — 9 GB of data, unlimited talk & text, and unlimited calls to 85 countries, including the UK, India, China, Brazil, the Philippines, and more.

Lyca Mobile allows you to bring in your own phone, as long as it's GSM compatible (most modern smartphones are), and you can even port in your old number. Once you order online, you will be sent a SIM kit to install into the phone. From there on — visit the Lyca Mobile website and choose the Activate SIM tab at the top.

The SIM card is free, there is no contract and no credit check — you are free to switch plans or cancel at any time.

To get the special offer, follow the link, pre-pay for the 3-month package ($60), and activate auto-renewal when doing so. This will set you up with 6 months of service. After they are up, the plan will renew at a regular cost of $33 per month.

Recommended Stories
This is a limited time offer for new customers. Act now and you get the following Lyca Mobile promo:

  • 9 GB of 5G/4G Data per month
  • Unlimited Nationwide Talk & Text
  • Free SIM Card & Free Shipping
  • No Contract – change or cancel anytime
  • Keep Your Number
  • No Credit Check
  • Reliable 4G/5G Network
  • Total cost for first 6 months: $60

Get the Lyca Mobile plan here



Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced

Latest News

DOJ sues Apple accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone industry
DOJ sues Apple accusing it of monopolizing the smartphone industry
Hold up, is Ikea undercutting Apple and Samsung's pricey power adapters?
Hold up, is Ikea undercutting Apple and Samsung's pricey power adapters?
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Dreamy new Amazon deal slashes 37 percent off Apple Watch SE 2 price with 4G LTE
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
Amazon makes one cellular-capable Apple Watch Series 9 model cheaper than a GPS-only variant
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
The durable Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is heavily discounted for Amazon's Spring Sale
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
Samsung starts rolling out One UI 6.0/Android 14 to Galaxy Tab A8
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless