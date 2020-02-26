T-Mobile AT&T Verizon LG Android

LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Feb 26, 2020, 10:11 AM
LG V60 ThinQ goes official with massive battery, 5G support, 64MP camera
The LG V50 ThinQ was announced twelve months ago this week as one of the world’s first 5G-ready smartphones. Today, the struggling smartphone brand is back with a newer model dubbed the LG V60 ThinQ which introduces upgrades in virtually every area.

A huge display, three cameras, and 8K video support


Building upon the design language of previous-generation smartphones, the LG V60 ThinQ features a massive 6.8-inch OLED display complete with a tall 20:9 aspect ratio, a Full-HD+ (2460 x 1080p) resolution, slim bezels, and a waterdrop notch.

An aluminum frame and glass panel on the back accompany these features. The latter is home to the usual LG logo and a pretty wide horizontal camera module that's fitted with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

It makes use of pixel binning technology to produce both more detailed and brighter 16-megapixel shots. For the first time ever on an LG smartphone, support for 8K video recording has also been included alongside a new feature dubbed Voice Bokeh, which boosts the user's voice and minimizes background noise to improve clarity.

That feature is made possible by four high-performance microphones that allow recording of sounds from various directions in order to deliver a more realistic audio experience. The LG 3D Sound Engine makes an appearance on the phone too and separates sound into different categories to optimize playback. The audiophiles out there will also be pleased to know that LG has included a trusty 3.5mm headphone jack. 

Circling back to the camera setup, the aforementioned primary shooter is coupled with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle alternative and a dedicated Time-of-Flight sensor for better portrait photos.

Snapdragon 865 paired with 5G support and massive battery


The LG V60 ThinQ's premium external packaged is joined by a long list of flagship-level specifications. The highlight of it all is undoubtedly Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with the Snapdragon X55 5G modem.

LG has included 8GB of RAM as standard and also offers 128GB of internal storage. But if that isn't enough, microSD cards of up to 2TB are supported, therefore ensuring you can record a ton of 8K video content without worrying about space.

The new phone, as you'd expect from any other device in 2020, ships with Android 10 straight out of the box and, in this case, the brand's custom UI too. Also included is a ginormous 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support – 30 minutes will give you a 50% charge – which should minimize the impact of 5G network support on battery life.

Completing the list of specifications is a 10-megapixel selfie camera, IP68 water and dust resistance, stereo speakers, and an in-screen fingerprint scanner much like the one featured on last year’s models.

The Dual Screen is back once again


LG still doesn't think foldable smartphones are ready for primetime but it believes consumers are ready for the benefits these bring. That's why the LG V60 ThinQ supports the latest version of the Dual Screen accessory.

It now features a huge 6.8-inch display, just like the V60 ThinQ, but weighs the same as its 6.4-inch predecessor thanks to the inclusion of a thinner OLED panel. The product effectively doubles the screen real estate available to users and makes multitasking, productivity, gaming, and entertainment more enjoyable, according to LG.

This new version features a ribbed back for additional grip. Users can also set the 2.1-inch cover display to always display key information or configure it to switch off after 10 seconds.

LG V60 ThinQ pricing, carrier availability, release date 


The LG V60 ThinQ will be available in Classy Blue and Classy White over the coming weeks from AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. Verizon is planning to offer an updated version called the LG V60 ThinQ 5G UW later this year that’s compatible with its 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G low-band network.

Specific pricing and availability details are yet to be shared, but LG says it will cost less than the existing LG V50 ThinQ 5G, which originally retailed at $999. Hopefully that means a price point in the region of $899 or lower is planned.

Related phones

V60 ThinQ
LG V60 ThinQ View Full specs
  • Display 6.8 inches
    2460 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Triple camera)
    10 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

19 Comments

bucknassty
Reply

17. bucknassty

Posts: 1434; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

price at 900 is nice.... throw in that second screen for pre-orders and you have a winner.

posted on 7 min ago

Alcyone
Reply

16. Alcyone

Posts: 666; Member since: May 10, 2018

I'm gonna look into this one. Just hoping LG upped the quality of build. Remembering my old G3 that had to be sent to have a repair. The frame on the 60 shouldn't have issues, as a crack (notorious widespread) as the g3 did. However, that isn't the main reason, thats the bootloop issue my g2 got into. My 3rd line is a hand me down v10 and that's been pretty solid, however screen burn is setting in.

posted on 13 min ago

Elvis358
Reply

14. Elvis358

Posts: 307; Member since: Mar 25, 2018

Only 2 camera? Full HD+ display? So what it will cost 500$? This is not a flagship phone. LG is becoming a big disappointment .

posted on 28 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

15. joshuaswingle

Posts: 783; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

LG can't compete with Samsung and Apple in the $1000+ smartphone segment so it seems to be trying something different with this model. It's most definitely a flagship, just not a mega-expensive one like the S20 Ultra. There's seemingly a new gap in the market for a phone priced above the iPhone 11 ($699) yet below the Galaxy S20 ($999). This phone could take that spot and spark the interest of buyers looking for a cheaper 5G alternative.

posted on 13 min ago

jellmoo
Reply

19. jellmoo

Posts: 2713; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Hyperbole doesn't help prove your point.

posted on 1 min ago

cefovam322
Reply

13. cefovam322

Posts: 30; Member since: 31 min ago

Single Mom With 4 Kids Lost Her Job But Was Able To Stay On Top By Banking Continuously $1500 Per Week With An Online Work She Found Over The Internet... Check The Details HERE.... w­w­w­.w­o­r­k­8­3­.c­o­m

posted on 30 min ago

Cat97
Reply

12. Cat97

Posts: 2087; Member since: Mar 02, 2017

And massive size of 170mm and 220g, even bigger than the S20 Ultra. No one will buy this brick unless they need a new TV.

posted on 36 min ago

rsiders
Reply

10. rsiders

Posts: 2080; Member since: Nov 17, 2011

This is boring phone that does all the exciting things I want in a phone for less than the S20. I'm in. True manual photo/video controls on both cameras and the main sensor at 64mp should still give great zoom capabilities in any lighting conditions at f/1.8. The return of the best headphone jack in the business(and now one of the only ones besides Sony and budget phones). My only gripe is the FHD+ panel with no high refresh rate as opposed to a QHD panel at 60hz. But paired with that massive battery I already have hopes that this should be the phone of the year when it comes to battery life. No other phone pairs all the features I care about in a phone(besides Sony which will most likely be expensive and doesn't have US carrier support) except LG and that's why I will be leaving my perfectly fine OnePlus 7 Pro. The V60 will be it for me for a while.

posted on 41 min ago

jellmoo
Reply

4. jellmoo

Posts: 2713; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

Huh... At the right price this could be a sleeper hit. Is the s20 Ultra better? Sure. Is it $500 better? Not for my money.

posted on 56 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

9. joshuaswingle

Posts: 783; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

I'm thinking the same thing at this stage. I'm impressed

posted on 45 min ago

jellmoo
Reply

18. jellmoo

Posts: 2713; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

My big concern is software. LG's skin... Isn't my favourite. I'm hoping there are some refinements at play. But otherwise? It looks like a really solid experience (sound, display, battery, performance, durability...)

posted on 3 min ago

nivek4011
Reply

3. nivek4011

Posts: 53; Member since: Jul 31, 2014

good job Samsung! I mean LGsung. #copymuch

posted on 58 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

6. joshuaswingle

Posts: 783; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

The rear layout looks a bit like the Galaxy S10. But other than that, I don't see the resemblance

posted on 51 min ago

shield
Reply

7. shield

Posts: 915; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

What, only Samsung copy LG camera design, look on S20 look on S10, LG V40 first V60 camera design.

posted on 49 min ago

tyger11
Reply

2. tyger11

Posts: 300; Member since: Oct 29, 2012

Downgraded from 1440p to 1080p?

posted on 59 min ago

joshuaswingle
Reply

5. joshuaswingle

Posts: 783; Member since: Apr 03, 2018

And a lower price tag :)

posted on 52 min ago

shield
Reply

8. shield

Posts: 915; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Why not, 5000mAh battery and FHD+ Say Best battery life, look on G8x 13Hour!

posted on 49 min ago

hazard1
Reply

11. hazard1

Posts: 246; Member since: Feb 11, 2017

My issue with the downgrade is, why not increase the refresh rate if you are going with FHD+ resolution?

posted on 37 min ago

shield
Reply

1. shield

Posts: 915; Member since: Sep 12, 2015

Nice LG!!

posted on 1 hour ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
How to use the smart Samsung Galaxy S20, Plus and Ultra notification light
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Huawei Mate Xs: hands-on with the futuristic 5G foldable
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Sony Xperia 1 II is here: brings back what people want, adds 5G and more improvements
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom

Popular stories

Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Google Pixel 4 XL review 4 months later: is it worth getting one in 2020?
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 120Hz vs 60Hz Battery Life Comparison
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
First Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G NIGHT Camera Samples: Zoom zoom zoom
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, 5G, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra, S30 Plus, S30: Design, specs, camera, 5G, price expectations
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max Camera Comparison
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Charging Test Complete: impressively quick!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless