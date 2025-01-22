Lenovo cuts the price of its Tab P12 bundle, making it a top choice for budget-conscious users
Lenovo's tablets may not be among the absolute best slates on the market, but they offer quite the bang for your buck. What's more, they often receive generous discounts, and you can even get them bundled with a stylus and a keyboard if you're lucky.
Speaking of you being lucky, it appears that Lady Luck is indeed on your side today, as you can grab a Lenovo tablet at a discounted price bundled with a stylus and keyboard. The Tab P12 is discounted by $103 on Lenovo.com and comes with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus and keyboard included.
Since it's on the more affordable side, our friend here doesn't pack an insane amount of firepower. That said, its MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset, complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, delivers smooth performance and can handle daily tasks without issues. There is also a dedicated slot for a memory card in case you find the built-in 128GB insufficient. However, note that there might be some stutters when switching between apps.
All in all, the Lenovo Tab P12 offers quite a lot for its affordable price. Furthermore, the fact that it comes bundled with a stylus and a keyboard, makes it an even bigger steal. So, don't hesitate! Tap the offer button in this article and grab yours at a heavily discounted price today!
On the flip side, the Lenovo Tab P12 packs a 12.7-inch LCD screen with a 2944 x 1840 resolution and four JBL speakers, making it a great pick for watching movies and TV series on the go without breaking the bank.
