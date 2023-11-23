Get the mid-range Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at these hefty Black Friday discounts while you can!

almost





Of course, you don't necessarily have to opt for the most popular gadgets in the world this Christmas, as a lesser-known device like the third-gen Lenovo Tab M10 Plus can arguably deliver better value for your money than Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite , for instance.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Android 12, 10.6-Inch IPS Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, Quad Speaker System, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,700mAh Battery, Dual-Tone Metal Design, Storm Grey Color $70 off (37%) $119 99 $189 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Android 12, 10.6-Inch IPS Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Octa-Core MediaTek Helio G80 Processor, Quad Speaker System, 8MP Rear-Facing Camera, 8MP Front-Facing Camera, 7,700mAh Battery, Dual-Tone Metal Design, Storm Grey Color $70 off (30%) $159 99 $229 99 Buy at Lenovo





This 10.6-inch mid-ranger is considerably cheaper than many of the This 10.6-inch mid-ranger is considerably cheaper than many of the best budget tablets out there right now, at $119.99 in an entry-level 32GB storage configuration and $159.99 in a 128 gig variant, while not presenting any obvious flaws to instantly put off cash-strapped holiday shoppers.





By no means a screamer or the world's most premium-looking Android slate, this thing is also definitely not ugly or a pushover in terms of raw power, packing an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor and rocking a decidedly eye-catching dual-tone metal design.





Despite measuring just 7.5mm in thickness and tipping the scales at a little over a pound, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (Gen 3) also boldly promises to "run the whole day" on a single battery charge, which we have no reason to doubt will prove true in real-life use.





Then you have a surprisingly sophisticated quad speaker system for such an ultra-affordable tablet, a couple of decent 8MP cameras, and a respectable 4GB RAM count... in a 128GB storage configuration. The cheaper model comes with just 3 gigs of the good stuff, costing $119.99 at Best Buy, with the slightly more expensive variant going for a new all-time low price of $159.99 on Lenovo's own official US website only.





Because the two deals are not available everywhere, you might want to hurry and claim the one that feels better suited to your needs and budget before it inevitably goes away or the device goes out of stock.