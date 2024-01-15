Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) is a no-miss for bargain hunters right now

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) is a no-miss for bargain hunters right now
Need a new tablet but don’t feel like splurging on an expensive one? Well, ladies and gents, today is your lucky day! You can now treat yourself to Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a bargain price. This slate boasts a premium design and, surprisingly, a super cool price tag over at Best Buy, where you can now save $60 on the 64GB model.

Surely, Lenovo’s slate may not be as popular as, say, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). However, that doesn’t mean it has nothing to offer. At that price, in fact, the 3rd Gen Tab M10 Plus easily rivals some of the best budget tablets on the market. So, if you don’t wish to pay an arm and a leg for your new source of portable entertainment, know that this one is a perfectly good choice.

Save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at Best Buy

The 64GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is now $60 cheaper on Best Buy, which equates to $60 in savings. The slate features a 10.61-inch display, a premium design, an octa-core MediaTek processor, and a microSD card slot. Get it today to save 29%!
$60 off (29%)
$149 99
$209 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is 19% off at Amazon

Alternatively, you can snatch the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) and save 19% on Amazon. The discount applies to the same model with 64GB of internal storage space. The tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box.
$40 off (19%)
Buy at Amazon


By the way, Best Buy sweetens the pot by allowing you to trade in an older device in good condition and unlock extra savings. Evidently, sparing your former tablet is the better option if you’d like to maximize your savings. Even if you can’t offer something in return, though, we believe the $60 price cut is plenty good for a slate that usually costs just $209.99.

With this tablet, you can unlock an immersive video streaming experience on a budget. This puppy is super compact, boasting a 10.61-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution, giving you HD content day in, day out. What’s more, the slate has a dedicated microSD card slot to help you store all your favorite movies and TV series.

While you can’t expect way too much in terms of raw horsepower, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) should do a good job of handling undemanding everyday tasks with its octa-core MediaTek SoC. 

As for its battery life, Lenovo supposedly promises a “whole-day battery life.” Even if that’s a bit of a stretch, although we have no reason to believe so, the tablet should still last you a few hours of your favorite TV show.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Latest News

The Apple Watch Series 9 scores a super-rare and super-huge $185 discount in a premium model
The Apple Watch Series 9 scores a super-rare and super-huge $185 discount in a premium model
Vote now: What's your preferred screen size for a smartphone?
Vote now: What's your preferred screen size for a smartphone?
Amazon has the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ giants on sale at their highest discounts yet
Amazon has the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ giants on sale at their highest discounts yet
OnePlus 12 Hands-on: return to "Flagship Killer" form
OnePlus 12 Hands-on: return to "Flagship Killer" form
iPhone 15 Pro Max to maintain lead, outselling all other iPhone models in early 2024
iPhone 15 Pro Max to maintain lead, outselling all other iPhone models in early 2024
Amazon's 'all-new' Fire HD 10 tablet is an all-new steal at an unprecedented discount
Amazon's 'all-new' Fire HD 10 tablet is an all-new steal at an unprecedented discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless