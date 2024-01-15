The affordable Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) is a no-miss for bargain hunters right now
Need a new tablet but don’t feel like splurging on an expensive one? Well, ladies and gents, today is your lucky day! You can now treat yourself to Lenovo’s Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a bargain price. This slate boasts a premium design and, surprisingly, a super cool price tag over at Best Buy, where you can now save $60 on the 64GB model.
By the way, Best Buy sweetens the pot by allowing you to trade in an older device in good condition and unlock extra savings. Evidently, sparing your former tablet is the better option if you’d like to maximize your savings. Even if you can’t offer something in return, though, we believe the $60 price cut is plenty good for a slate that usually costs just $209.99.
While you can’t expect way too much in terms of raw horsepower, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) should do a good job of handling undemanding everyday tasks with its octa-core MediaTek SoC.
Surely, Lenovo’s slate may not be as popular as, say, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022). However, that doesn’t mean it has nothing to offer. At that price, in fact, the 3rd Gen Tab M10 Plus easily rivals some of the best budget tablets on the market. So, if you don’t wish to pay an arm and a leg for your new source of portable entertainment, know that this one is a perfectly good choice.
With this tablet, you can unlock an immersive video streaming experience on a budget. This puppy is super compact, boasting a 10.61-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution, giving you HD content day in, day out. What’s more, the slate has a dedicated microSD card slot to help you store all your favorite movies and TV series.
As for its battery life, Lenovo supposedly promises a “whole-day battery life.” Even if that’s a bit of a stretch, although we have no reason to believe so, the tablet should still last you a few hours of your favorite TV show.
