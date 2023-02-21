Save $260 on a full-fledged tablet PC from Lenovo right now

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Well, we can blabber all day about how great tablets really are, but the truth of the matter is that they can't compete with PCs. Unless we're talking about a hybrid device such as the Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i. Now for a limited time, you can purchase this 2-in-1 tablet PC for just $529.99, a $260 discount from its regular price.

Lenovo - Ideapad Windows Duet 5i

12.3" (2560x1600) Touch 2-in-1 Tablet - Core i3-1215U - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD - with Keyboard - Stone Blue
And it's a real steal at that price, because what you're getting is a full-fledged PC with Windows 11 (that's right, real multitasking starts here), a great 12-inch display with 2560 x 1600 (WQXGA) resolution, a powerful Intel Core-i3 CPU, 128GB of fast SSD memory, 8GB of RAM, and a backlit,  detachable laptop-grade keyboard included.

These specs alone are pretty impressive, but when you take a look at the battery life, things start to seem even more appealing. This thing can go on for up to 11 hours straight on a single charge. And to top it all off, the Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i is extremely thin and lightweight—it weighs just 2.53 lbs. and measures 0.35" thin.

Don't miss out on this great opportunity to get a real PC in tablet form for cheap. You can also check out our best tablets pick, and best Windows tablets piece for more options.

