LeBron James is coming to Fortnite on July 14th

The LeBron James Outfit blends the best of LeBron's on-court and pre-game persona. It includes the LeBron James Outfit and the King’s Back Bling. Sunglasses are optional!

The Lion Pickaxe

Wingspan Glider

Quiet the competition with LeBron’s emphatic on-the-court celebration, The Silencer.

Epic Games has just announced that the basketball legend will be joining Fortnite Icon Series on July 14th." reads the official announcement from Epic Games.There will be two additional skins, including the Tune Squad variant that will be available with the new Space Jam movie - A New Legacy. Another cool skin celebrates Taco Tuesday with both skins using LeBron's upcoming signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 19.You can get LeBron's look as a bundle, too - including:If you absolutely need to have everything LeBron in Fortnite, there's The King James Bundle which adds a special Court's in Session Loading Screen. All of the aforementioned cosmetics will be available in Fortnite Item Shop on July 14.