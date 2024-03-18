Leaker says Apple will not release a 12.9-inch iPad Air this year





ShrimpApplePro does align himself with some other rumors related to the iPad Air (2024) such as the move to a landscape-oriented front-facing camera giving the device a laptop-like feel when taking selfies. Not to disparage ShrimpApplePro, but what passes for evidence at this stage points to the addition of a larger-screened iPad Air this year. First of all, Ming-Chi Kuo has an outstanding track record when it comes to Apple hardware, and in January, we showed you leaked schematics that were said to be of the 12.9-inch iPad Air model.









Look, it makes sense for Apple to create a 12.9-inch iPad Air so that those who want/need a larger-sized tablet but can't afford the top-of-the-line iPad Pro can stay within the Apple ecosystem. Considering that the iPad Pro will probably be equipped with pricey OLED panels this year for the first time, now is the perfect moment for Apple to offer the iPad Air with 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch LCD panels.







While we did see that an Asian website says that the new tablets will be released on March 26th , Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says that we should expect the iPad Pro (2024) series and the iPad Air (2024) line to be launched in late April.



