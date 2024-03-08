Apple is making a change to the FaceTime camera on the iPad Air (2024) series



Changes are coming to the two iPad models that Apple will introduce later this month. For the first time, Apple will release an iPad that is equipped with an OLED panel. Actually, Apple will release two such iPads as both the 11-inch and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2024) tablets are expected to feature OLED displays from Samsung and LG delivering high contrast ratios, deeper blacks, and more accurate colors. These panels also consume less energy. The powerful 3nm M3 chipset will be powering the new iPad Pro (2024) tablets.





Also expected to be introduced this month is the iPad Air (2024). Apple is turning the iPad Air into a two-tablet series as it plans on adding a second variant with a larger 12.9-inch display to go along with the 10.9-inch model. The iPad Air (2024) series will be powered by the 5nm M2 chipset. Besides adding a second, larger-screened iPad Air tablet this year, and upgrading the processor, Apple is also planning on making a change to the iPad Air's front-facing FaceTime camera.









On the Chinese social media site Weibo, leaker Instant Digital (via AppleInsider ) agreed that Apple will announce two iPad Air tablets this year and he seconded the rumored screen sizes of 10.9 and 12.9 inches. He also wrote that the position of the FaceTime camera on the new iPad Air slates will be moved to the horizontal center. This placement would allow users to make FaceTime video calls while holding the tablet in landscape orientation. The camera would be called the "Landscape Ultra Wide camera."





The FaceTime camera on the iPad Air (2022) is currently located on the top of the tablet when it is held in portrait mode. This means that when the tablet is held in landscape, the FaceTime camera is on the side and explains why Apple is making the change.











The 10th-generation iPad was the first tablet released by Apple to feature a landscape FaceTime camera . Apple felt that since the most basic iPad model is only compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil, it wouldn't have to make any adjustments to the magnetic area on the top of the tablet (when held in landscape) where the second-generation Apple Pencil attaches to charge or the third-gen Apple Pencil attaches magnetically for storage.





On the other hand, this will be an issue for the iPad Air (2024) since both units in that series will support the second and third-gen Apple Pencil accessories.

The iPad Air (2024) series will also support Center Stage just as the FaceTime camera on the fifth-generation iPad Air (2022) did. With Center Stage, the camera uses AI to automatically keep you and someone standing next to you in the frame even when you are both moving around during a FaceTime call.

