Suit accuses Apple of profiting from illegal gambling
Hearing that Apple is being sued is not a surprise since it seems to happen often. Every attorney has the phone number of Apple General Counsel Katherine Adams in his or her Rolodex. Today, a lawsuit against Apple was filed in in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The complaint alleges that Apple is making money and profiting from illegal gambling.
The plaintiffs also state that "The result (and intent) of this dangerous partnership is that consumers become addicted to social casino apps, maxing out their credit cards with purchases amounting to tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars." According to the filing, $6 billion was spent by consumers on virtual casino chips last year. The lawsuit seeks class action status adding that Apple is in violation of California law which bans slot machines. It also accuses Apple of racketeering and collection of unlawful debts.
The plaintiffs, Donald Nelson and Cheree Bibbs, spent at least $15,000 each in virtual casino currency both of whom are social casino users who have spent "at least $15,000 each" in virtual casino currency. The plaintiffs want Apple's actions to be ruled unlawful. They also want damages in the amount of their losses and want the court to order Apple to give up its "ill-gotten gains."