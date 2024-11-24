Somewhere at Apple there’s an abandoned iPad the size of a TV, and Jobs loved it

*Header image is referential and showcases the iPad Air M2. | Image credit — PhoneArena

This project was canceled when Apple began running the numbers and realized that the TV industry wouldn’t be as profitable as it had hoped. Jobs wanted to turn the industry on its head but most people didn’t really care about visual quality and instead went with the cheapest LCD they could find. TVs aren’t particularly known for being upgraded each year either unlike smartphones.However, before the cancellation Apple had multiple prototypes made and experimented with. Teams sat huddled around tables discussing the logistics of supply chains and manufacturing costs. Others got to work on the operating system this device would have, something Jobs said should “have the simplest user interface you could imagine.”Though the project sadly never saw the light of day it’s hilarious to imagine that somewhere at Apple, perhaps forgotten in some cupboard, is a TV that is essentially a giant iPad. It certainly sounds like something Jobs would have loved to work on and perhaps one day we’ll get to see something similar.Though it’ll probably cost an arm and a leg and maybe even a kidney.