JLab launches its smallest wireless earbuds to date, the JBuds Mini

Just like many other earbuds, the JBuds Mini feature touch controls that allow users to pause and resume audio, answer calls, activate the Be Aware setting to let outside noise pass through, or switch the EQ presets.Those who purchase the JBuds Mini are recommended to use the new JLab App to benefit from additional customization of the EQ settings and touch controls.As far as battery life goes, the earbuds should last for about 5.5 hours, but with the help of the charging case, you’ll be able to get over 20 hours of playtime with multiple charges. It will take 1.5 hours to charge the earbuds, and just 2 hours to charge the case.It’s also worth mentioning that the earbuds come with three different-sized pairs of gel eartips, a stainless-steel keychain, and USB-C charge plug.The JBuds Mini wireless earbuds are now available for purchase in five colors (mint, sage, pink, aqua, and black) for just $40.