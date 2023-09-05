JLab launches its smallest wireless earbuds to date, the JBuds Mini
JLab recently introduced its smallest wireless earbuds to date, the JBuds Mini. Specifically designed for those with smaller ears, the earbuds are 30 percent smaller than JLab’s GO Air POP earbuds, which were previously the company’s smallest of its kind.
The charging case measures just 2.08" × 1.38" × .94" and it’s 50 percent smaller than the case the comes with the GO Air Pop earbuds. Each earbud weighs just 3.3 grams, while the charging case weighs 18.5 grams.
Just like many other earbuds, the JBuds Mini feature touch controls that allow users to pause and resume audio, answer calls, activate the Be Aware setting to let outside noise pass through, or switch the EQ presets.
As far as battery life goes, the earbuds should last for about 5.5 hours, but with the help of the charging case, you’ll be able to get over 20 hours of playtime with multiple charges. It will take 1.5 hours to charge the earbuds, and just 2 hours to charge the case.
It’s also worth mentioning that the earbuds come with three different-sized pairs of gel eartips, a stainless-steel keychain, and USB-C charge plug.
The JBuds Mini wireless earbuds are now available for purchase in five colors (mint, sage, pink, aqua, and black) for just $40.
According to JLab, despite their very small size, the JBuds Mini earbuds offer the same value and decent audio technologies typical of its products. Thanks to the noise-canceling mics inside each earbud, paired with 6mm dynamic drivers, the JBuds Mini offer crystal clear sound either you’re talking with someone or listen to your favorite music.
Those who purchase the JBuds Mini are recommended to use the new JLab App to benefit from additional customization of the EQ settings and touch controls.
