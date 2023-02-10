The JBL Tour Pro Plus is an awesome pair of earbuds that won't break the bank

Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
The JBL Tour Pro Plus is a hidden gem in the world of earphones that deserves our attention. While we all love our Galaxy Buds and AirPods, the JBL Tour Pro Plus stands out with its exceptional features. And the best part? Best Buy currently has these buds for half their original price, at only $99.99 (down from $200).

JBL has a long-standing history in audio technology, with a legacy that surpasses both Apple and Samsung combined. As a company primarily focused on audio, you can expect nothing but high-quality sound from the JBL Tour Pro Plus.

These earbuds don't just sound good; they've got some pretty sweet tech inside too. With a 32-hour battery life, you can rock out all day without having to stop and charge. Plus, the Adaptive Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient features make sure you can block out the noise or let it in when you need to. And with three microphones on each bud, your calls will sound crystal clear.

Comfort was also a top priority when JBL designed these earbuds. They come with five different tip sizes and ear hooks to keep them snug in your ears. No more worrying about them falling out or giving you earaches!

So if you're looking for some awesome earbuds that won't break the bank, check out the JBL Tour Pro+. They're a steal at this price! You can also check out our best earbuds pick if you want to see more options.
