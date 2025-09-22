Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Google Pixel 10a: the five rumored features that will make or break next year’s budget Pixel

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
sgodsell
sgodsell
Arena Legend
• 3d agoedited

If the Pixel 10a is going to recieve some of the same AI tricks and services. Then I think 12 GB of ram might come on the 10a devices. That would be my guess on all Pixels moving forward. AI needs lots of RAM. Well I should say good AI needs lots of RAM.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
12sag02
12sag02
Arena Apprentice
• 3d ago
↵sgodsell said:

If the Pixel 10a is going to recieve some of the same AI tricks and services. Then I think 12 GB of ram might come on the 10a devices. That would be my guess on all Pixels moving forward. AI needs lots of RAM. Well I should say good AI needs lots of RAM.

Bad "guess" on a bad phone.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Has OnePlus really ended its Hasselblad partnership, or is it just rebranded: DetailMax Engine presented

by Sebastian Pier • 1

The Xiaomi 17 series is official – it wants to crush the iPhone 17, and it's being obvious about it

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3

iPhone 17 production forced employees to work nights while their pay was withheld

by Abdullah Asim • 3

Trump moves closer to scoring a win with TikTok

by Alan Friedman • 1
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless