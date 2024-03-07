Up Next:
It's not too late to snatch the JBL PartyBox 310 at its best price ever on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A few weeks ago, we told you about an enticing Amazon deal on JBL's PartyBox 310, allowing you to snag this huge party Bluetooth speaker that even comes with built-in wheels at a sweet 31% discount. The deal was amazing, as it let you save $170 on this bad boy and get it at its lowest price ever at the retailer.
The JBL PartyBox 310 is true to its name being... well... a huge box for parties with wheels on it for easier portability. Yep, this bad boy is one big Bluetooth speaker, which means it may not be what you are looking for if you are in the market for something more portable. So, if this is the case be sure to check our selection of the best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy right now.
On the other hand, if you want something capable of rocking the whole block, the JBL PartyBox 310 is the speaker to go for as it delivers a loud sound perfect for big gatherings. Additionally, this big boy offers RGB lighting and packs an IPX4 splashproof rating, which means you can use it outside. Also, the speaker has dedicated inputs for a guitar and microphone, allowing you to have the karaoke night of your dreams!
As for battery life, the JBL PartyBox 310 should be able to offer you up to 18 hours of listening time on a single charge. However, we should also note that the speaker may not be able to last you that long if you've cranked it up to eleven, as battery life depends on how loud you are listening.
However, don't feel bad if you missed the opportunity to get the JBL PartyBox 310 for $170 off its price! It appears that Lady Luck is on your side, since this sweet offer is still up for grabs, which means you can still save big time on this incredible speaker. That said, we suggest you act fast and grab JBL PartyBox 310 at a heavily reduced price today by tapping the deal button below, as the deal has been available for quite some time and may expire soon.
The JBL PartyBox 310 is indeed worth every single penny spent. So don't waste any more time and get yours at a discounted price now!
