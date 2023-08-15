Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

The awesome-sounding and affordable JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds are now even more budget-friendly on Amazon

Audio
The awesome-sounding and affordable JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds are now even more budget-friendly on Amaz
If you're looking for a pair of budget-friendly earbuds that sound awesome, you should definitely keep reading. At the moment, Amazon is selling the awesome JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds at an even more awesome 33% discount, which means you now have the chance to save $50 on these bad boys.

Despite being on the budget side, the JBL Live Pro 2 deliver a pretty great sound. Furthermore, the JBL Headphones app, which is available for iPhones and Android phones, offers a customizable EQ through which you will be able to tailor the sound of your JBL Live Pro 2 earbuds entirely to your liking.

The JBL Live Pro 2 don't just sound great; they also pack an incredible Active Noise Cancellation for their budget-friendly price tag. Furthermore, the earbuds can automatically adjust the noise cancellation level based on the noise in your surroundings. Of course, we must note that the ANC is not as good as the ANC offered by some of the best earbuds on the market. However, for a pair of budget-friendly earphones, the ANC is excellent.

As for the battery life, the JBL Live Pro 2 offer around 10 hours of listening time with ANC turned off. Their charging case adds another 30 hours, which means the total playback time of the earbuds is about 40 hours with ANC disabled. The earbuds also come with an IPX5 water-resistance rating, so they are good for the gym as well.

With pretty awesome sound, adaptive ANC, good battery life, and now an even more budget-friendly price tag, the JBL Live Pro 2 are definitely a true bargain. Don't miss out on this deal and save on your JBL Live Pro 2 now!

