Get a great pair of JBL headphones for under $100 right now

There's a great deal running at Best Buy at the moment on a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones. These normally cost around $200, but for a limited time, you can get them for under $100! If you're into over-the-ear headphones and for some reason missed Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this is the perfect opportunity to redeem yourselves.

40mm drivers, Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Smart Assistant controls, 50 hours battery life, Ambient Aware mode
The JBL Live 660NC is a top-tier model, and it comes with a lot of features onboard. Let's start with the big 40mm drivers that deliver powerful and punchy sound, a JBL trademark. These headphones also feature Adaptive Noise Cancelling with Ambient Aware, so you can isolate the world around you and focus on your music, or let some of it through when needed.

Smart voice assistants are supported, and they can be activated with just a tap on each headphone cup. There are physical buttons for easy control, and the headphones will pause playback audibly when you take them off to conserve battery. Speaking of battery life, these sport up to 50 hours of continuous playback!

Last but not least, the JBL Live 660NC is very comfortable and ergonomic, and it also comes with a carrying pouch. Don't miss out on this great deal!

