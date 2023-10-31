Best Buy cuts the price of the nifty JBL Live 660NC by 50% for Black Friday; snag nice headphones for peanuts

JBL Live 660NC: Now $100 OFF its price at Best Buy! Get the JBL Live 660NC headphones from Best Buy and save $100 in the process. The headphones have good sound and are a real bargain right now. $100 off (50%) $99 99 $199 99 Buy at BestBuy

Usually, JBL's products pack a great sound, and the JBL Live 660NC are no exception. With their 40mm drivers, they deliver JBL's famous balanced and natural sound profile. Of course, for those that prefer more bass, the JBL Live 660NC work with JBL's Headphones app, which has a built-in EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your JBL headphones entirely to your liking.Like most modern wireless headphones, the JBL Live 660NC come with ANC functionality, which is good but not exactly top-tier since these are budget-friendly headphones. That said, they also offer pretty good passive noise cancellation, which further boosts the headphones' capability to block out noise.The biggest selling point of the JBL Live 660NC is undoubtedly their battery life. With ANC enabled, these bad boys deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. However, with ANC turned off, battery life goes up to a whopping 50 hours, which is pretty impressive for a $100 pair of headphones.As you can see, the JBL Live 660NC may be pocket-friendly headphones, but they have a lot to offer, especially at their current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste any more time and grab a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones at a heavily discounted price right now!