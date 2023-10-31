Best Buy cuts the price of the nifty JBL Live 660NC by 50% for Black Friday; snag nice headphones for peanuts
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What is the soundtrack to your life? Well, whatever it is, you most likely want to listen to it in the best way possible. However, this also means you need to shell out some serious cash on a pair of great-sounding headphones. Although we all want to blast out our favorite tunes at the highest quality possible, not everyone can afford or is willing to spend so much cash on new headphones.
Usually, JBL's products pack a great sound, and the JBL Live 660NC are no exception. With their 40mm drivers, they deliver JBL's famous balanced and natural sound profile. Of course, for those that prefer more bass, the JBL Live 660NC work with JBL's Headphones app, which has a built-in EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your JBL headphones entirely to your liking.
Like most modern wireless headphones, the JBL Live 660NC come with ANC functionality, which is good but not exactly top-tier since these are budget-friendly headphones. That said, they also offer pretty good passive noise cancellation, which further boosts the headphones' capability to block out noise.
The biggest selling point of the JBL Live 660NC is undoubtedly their battery life. With ANC enabled, these bad boys deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. However, with ANC turned off, battery life goes up to a whopping 50 hours, which is pretty impressive for a $100 pair of headphones.
As you can see, the JBL Live 660NC may be pocket-friendly headphones, but they have a lot to offer, especially at their current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste any more time and grab a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones at a heavily discounted price right now!
Luckily for you, Best Buy has launched its Black Friday deals way ahead of Black Friday, allowing you to scoop up a pair of great-sounding cans for way less than usual. Right now, you can get the awesome JBL Live 660NC with a sweet, sweet 50% discount at the retailer. Such a price cut will result in awesome savings of $100, letting you get a pair of brand-new JBL Live 660NC for just $99.99 instead of their usual price of $199.99 if you pull the trigger on this deal.
Usually, JBL's products pack a great sound, and the JBL Live 660NC are no exception. With their 40mm drivers, they deliver JBL's famous balanced and natural sound profile. Of course, for those that prefer more bass, the JBL Live 660NC work with JBL's Headphones app, which has a built-in EQ functionality, allowing you to tailor the sound of your JBL headphones entirely to your liking.
Like most modern wireless headphones, the JBL Live 660NC come with ANC functionality, which is good but not exactly top-tier since these are budget-friendly headphones. That said, they also offer pretty good passive noise cancellation, which further boosts the headphones' capability to block out noise.
The biggest selling point of the JBL Live 660NC is undoubtedly their battery life. With ANC enabled, these bad boys deliver up to 40 hours of listening time. However, with ANC turned off, battery life goes up to a whopping 50 hours, which is pretty impressive for a $100 pair of headphones.
As you can see, the JBL Live 660NC may be pocket-friendly headphones, but they have a lot to offer, especially at their current price at Best Buy. So, don't waste any more time and grab a pair of JBL Live 660NC headphones at a heavily discounted price right now!
Things that are NOT allowed: