This sweet deal lets you snatch the JBL Flip 6 at 27% off; get yours at Amazon UK
Have you just moved houses? If you plan a big housewarming party, you might appreciate a new Bluetooth speaker to pump the heat. But even if you haven’t just got a new residence (and don’t plan on hosting a party any time soon), you can still appreciate the convenience of a portable speaker, especially when it’s a high-quality one like the JBL Flip 6. By the way, that particular item is now a handsome 27% off on Amazon UK.
A decided winner in the best budget Bluetooth speakers category, this JBL speaker gives you the whole package at quite a reasonable price. It’s equipped with an IP67 rating, allowing you to keep the party going even while it rains. It’s also loud enough to give you extra heat when you need it.
Get the JBL speaker if you don’t want the party to stop in the heat of the moment. With up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, it should last the whole night! Additionally, the Bluetooth speaker charges via USB-C for more convenience.
As you can see, this portable speaker is indeed quite great for its price range. We believe it’s a worthwhile investment even at its regular price, but it undoubtedly seems way more appealing with this current discount on Amazon UK.
We should note that the markdown of £35 is only available for one particular color: Black. If you’re willing to put up with a slightly smaller discount of 25%, you can choose between several paintjobs, including Teal, Red, Blue, Green, and even one special new edition called JBL Flip 6 Martin Garrix. Don’t miss out on this deal and take advantage while you can.
You can count on the JBL Flip 6 to produce a loud, crystal-clear sound. The lows can be heard quite distinctively here, as there’s an added racetrack-shaped woofer. The thumping and powerful bass is made possible by dual passive radiators. Those are fine-tuned using Harman’s advanced algorithm. Overall, this speaker provides a balanced sound that should meet most people’s needs.
