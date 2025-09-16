Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Time to unwind with our new word puzzle, inspired by the popular games you already know and love!

Woot slashes JBL Charge 6 price by 30%, dropping to its lowest point

The speaker offers loud sound, has solid durability and battery life, and is a no-brainer at this discount.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the JBL Charge 6.
JBL’s Charge series is famous for its portable design and loud sound. And we could say that the latest addition, the Charge 6, isn’t an exception.

As you’d expect, this isn’t a huge speaker, which means you can easily put it in your backpack and go on your next adventure. And yet, this compact fella still offers loud sound with strong bass, allowing you to enjoy a mesmerizing listening experience on your own or with a small group of friends. Of course, you can tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app. And if you find yourself in need of more power, you can link it with other JBL speakers that support Auracast. That being said, it can distort the sound at high volumes, so keep this in mind as well.

JBL Charge 6: Save 30% at Woot!

$139 95
$199 95
$60 off (30%)
Don't waste time and get the loud JBL Charge 6 for 30% off with this limited time deal at Woot. The speaker ticks all the right boxes and is unmissable at this price. So, don't miss out!
Buy at Woot


On the flip side, it rocks an extremely high IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which means it has complete protection against dust particles and can survive water submersion for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, it delivers battery life of up to 28 hours per charge and can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing music.

But the biggest selling point of our friend here isn’t the sound or its durability; it’s actually its price—or its current price, to be exact. A limited-time deal at Woot allows you to snatch one for just $139.95, down from about $200. That’s a 30% discount, saving you $60—not bad given all the bells and whistles you get.

Just be sure to act quickly, as you never know when this awesome deal will become a thing of the past. After all, you don’t get to snag one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for much less than usual every day. So, don’t miss out!

Woot slashes JBL Charge 6 price by 30%, dropping to its lowest point

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! "Iconic Phones" is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!

"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE

Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

Google Fi wireless

by Markymark5.0 • 5

iPhone 17 reveal event: who's gettin' what?

by Stanislav Serbezov • 3

Samsung Z Fold 7

by Nenad • 2
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Verizon gives customers another reason to be angry
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
12 times its battery life, half the price? Apple Watch Ultra 3 better brace itself, if rumors about its rival are true
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Apple made sure you’d want the iPhone Air over the iPhone 17 Pro by removing the most expected “feature”
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
Samsung Galaxy S26 series image leak confirms the bad news: they’re ugly
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line
T-Mobile executive leaks photos of the boxes for the new iPhone line

Latest News

Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
Apple's next big products: here's what reportedly follows the iPhone 17
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
T-Mobile cell tower drama continues in one small town
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Google has made a huge change to the monthly Android Security Bulletin
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Sony's new Xperia phone is the latest to steal from the Pixel
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Galaxy S25 Ultra plunges in price, making it an even smarter purchase
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
Mid-range Galaxy A56 is once again a treat at $50 off on Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless