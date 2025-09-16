Woot slashes JBL Charge 6 price by 30%, dropping to its lowest point





JBL Charge 6: Save 30% at Woot! $139 95 $199 95 $60 off (30%) Don't waste time and get the loud JBL Charge 6 for 30% off with this limited time deal at Woot. The speaker ticks all the right boxes and is unmissable at this price. So, don't miss out! Buy at Woot



On the flip side, it rocks an extremely high IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which means it has complete protection against dust particles and can survive water submersion for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, it delivers battery life of up to 28 hours per charge and can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing music.



Just be sure to act quickly, as you never know when this awesome deal will become a thing of the past. After all, you don’t get to snag one of the

On the flip side, it rocks an extremely high IP68 dust and water resistance rating, which means it has complete protection against dust particles and can survive water submersion for up to 30 minutes. Meanwhile, it delivers battery life of up to 28 hours per charge and can even double as a power bank, charging your phone while playing music.But the biggest selling point of our friend here isn't the sound or its durability; it's actually its price—or its current price, to be exact. A limited-time deal at Woot allows you to snatch one for just $139.95, down from about $200. That's a 30% discount, saving you $60—not bad given all the bells and whistles you get.Just be sure to act quickly, as you never know when this awesome deal will become a thing of the past. After all, you don't get to snag one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market for much less than usual every day. So, don't miss out!

JBL’s Charge series is famous for its portable design and loud sound. And we could say that the latest addition, the Charge 6, isn’t an exception.As you’d expect, this isn’t a huge speaker, which means you can easily put it in your backpack and go on your next adventure. And yet, this compact fella still offers loud sound with strong bass, allowing you to enjoy a mesmerizing listening experience on your own or with a small group of friends. Of course, you can tailor the audio to your taste via the EQ in the JBL Portable app. And if you find yourself in need of more power, you can link it with other JBL speakers that support Auracast. That being said, it can distort the sound at high volumes, so keep this in mind as well.