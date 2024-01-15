Amazon lets you save big on the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t; grab yours while you can
Are Jabra’s hot Elite 10 wireless earbuds way too out of your budget? Lady Luck is on your side, then, for there’s now a tempting deal up for grabs at Amazon that lets you snag an older but just as impressive pair of Jabra earbuds. We’re talking, of course, about the Elite 85t. These earbuds are still quite popular at the world’s largest online retailer, and they’re now 29% cheaper than usual!
Jabra’s earbuds might be an ideal pick if you’re a bargain hunter who wants the whole package: premium comfort, top-class audio with customizable EQ, impressive ANC, and exceptional call quality.
The soundstage isn’t left out of the equation, so most music genres should sound amazing. Plus, if you don’t like how these earbuds sound out of the box, you can set up custom EQ profiles or pick from the pre-built sound modes on the app.
Other cool features Jabra added on deck include customizable touch controls, built-in voice assistants, and six integrated microphones for impressive phone call quality. On the battery front, the Jabra earbuds offer up to 25 hours with the wireless charging case and ANC turned ON.
All in all, the Elite 85t still put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. At their regular price, you’d probably steer clear of buying them (and we get it), but they’re not much more affordable through this Amazon deal.
Right off the bat, we should let you know that the current discount isn’t unique or rare, but it’s still the first substantial markdown we see for this premium pair of earbuds for 2024. Also, despite their somewhat advanced age, the Jabra Elite 85t still rival many of the best wireless earbuds. At 29% off, they should give you way more bang for your buck than usual.
The Elite 85t feature an ergonomic design that should make them comfortable enough to wear for hours without feeling ear fatigue. Aside from that, the old but gold earbuds have high-class ANC technology with as many as 11 levels of noise cancellation to suit just about any environment.
