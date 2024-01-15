Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $970 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Amazon lets you save big on the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t; grab yours while you can

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon lets you save big on the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t; grab yours while you can
Are Jabra’s hot Elite 10 wireless earbuds way too out of your budget? Lady Luck is on your side, then, for there’s now a tempting deal up for grabs at Amazon that lets you snag an older but just as impressive pair of Jabra earbuds. We’re talking, of course, about the Elite 85t. These earbuds are still quite popular at the world’s largest online retailer, and they’re now 29% cheaper than usual!

Right off the bat, we should let you know that the current discount isn’t unique or rare, but it’s still the first substantial markdown we see for this premium pair of earbuds for 2024. Also, despite their somewhat advanced age, the Jabra Elite 85t still rival many of the best wireless earbuds. At 29% off, they should give you way more bang for your buck than usual.

Save 29% on the Jabra Elite 85t at Amazon

You can now get the old but gold Jabra Elite 85t at a 29% cheaper price from Amazon. With 11 levels of ANC, superb audio, impressive phone call quality, and up to 25 hours of playtime with the wireless charging case, these earbuds surely have a lot to offer the casual listener. Get them now at Amazon to save 29%!
$66 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon


Jabra’s earbuds might be an ideal pick if you’re a bargain hunter who wants the whole package: premium comfort, top-class audio with customizable EQ, impressive ANC, and exceptional call quality.

The Elite 85t feature an ergonomic design that should make them comfortable enough to wear for hours without feeling ear fatigue. Aside from that, the old but gold earbuds have high-class ANC technology with as many as 11 levels of noise cancellation to suit just about any environment.

The soundstage isn’t left out of the equation, so most music genres should sound amazing. Plus, if you don’t like how these earbuds sound out of the box, you can set up custom EQ profiles or pick from the pre-built sound modes on the app.

Other cool features Jabra added on deck include customizable touch controls, built-in voice assistants, and six integrated microphones for impressive phone call quality. On the battery front, the Jabra earbuds offer up to 25 hours with the wireless charging case and ANC turned ON.

All in all, the Elite 85t still put enough to the table to make a worthwhile investment. At their regular price, you’d probably steer clear of buying them (and we get it), but they’re not much more affordable through this Amazon deal.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Guy posts secret Galaxy S24 slides Samsung showed to employees during a Zoom meeting
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra shows off its perfectly flat screen in a quick new hands-on video
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
Galaxy S24 phones wave goodbye to curved displays after 10 years - the most original Samsung feature
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
All T-Mobile systems seem to be down but carrier assures it hasn't been attacked
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 selling like hot cakes after Amazon reduced price by $664
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal
Amazon wins hearts by running a spectacular Pixel Fold deal

Latest News

Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact bids farewell to users
Instagram co-founders' news app Artifact bids farewell to users
Motorola's budget-friendly clamshell star, the Razr 2023, is now $200 more budget-friendly on Amazon and Best Buy
Motorola's budget-friendly clamshell star, the Razr 2023, is now $200 more budget-friendly on Amazon and Best Buy
The amazing Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger goes back down to its record low price
The amazing Motorola Edge (2023) mid-ranger goes back down to its record low price
Microsoft's AI surge challenges Apple as iPhone demand wanes
Microsoft's AI surge challenges Apple as iPhone demand wanes
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Amazon’s incredible Black Friday deal on the 512GB Pixel 7 Pro returns for a short while
Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game on Peacock sets an NFL record
Dolphins-Chiefs playoff game on Peacock sets an NFL record
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless